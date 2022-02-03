This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Jan. 16
Yolanda Santa Arechiga, 52, Rogers, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit
Jan. 17
Robert Jeffery Alberg, 48, Decatur, Ark. probation violation
Jan. 18
Kendra Lynne Kistler, 39, Powell, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Jan. 19
Summer McKee, 20, Seneca, theft/stealing
Steven Victor Thomas, 41, Goodman, property damage
Jan. 20
Timothy Paul Michot, 37, no address given, harassment
Jan. 21
Kimberly Nicole Duran, 34, Noel, domestic assault and property damage
Starvin Trexter Hadley, 30, Anderson, failure to register as a sex offender
William Ray Doak, 63, Washburn, domestic assault and unlawful use of weapon -- shoot at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building
Shawn L. Stillions, 41, Goodman, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft
Brady Shane Vance, 38, Goodman, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft
Latasha Watson, 30, Anderson, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Jan. 22
Joshua Daniel Estep, 40, Anderson, probation violation
Alvaro Solis, 42, Noel, domestic assault