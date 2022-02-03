This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Jan. 16

Yolanda Santa Arechiga, 52, Rogers, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit

Jan. 17

Robert Jeffery Alberg, 48, Decatur, Ark. probation violation

Jan. 18

Kendra Lynne Kistler, 39, Powell, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Jan. 19

Summer McKee, 20, Seneca, theft/stealing

Steven Victor Thomas, 41, Goodman, property damage

Jan. 20

Timothy Paul Michot, 37, no address given, harassment

Jan. 21

Kimberly Nicole Duran, 34, Noel, domestic assault and property damage

Starvin Trexter Hadley, 30, Anderson, failure to register as a sex offender

William Ray Doak, 63, Washburn, domestic assault and unlawful use of weapon -- shoot at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building

Shawn L. Stillions, 41, Goodman, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Brady Shane Vance, 38, Goodman, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Latasha Watson, 30, Anderson, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Jan. 22

Joshua Daniel Estep, 40, Anderson, probation violation

Alvaro Solis, 42, Noel, domestic assault