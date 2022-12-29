Splitlog Baptist Church Open As Warming Center During Severe Winter Weather

PINEVILLE -- Splitlog Baptist Church, located in Goodman, opened its doors as a warming center for the community on Dec. 22, 23 and 24 amidst severe winter weather. The church offered three meals a day, cots, showers, and food boxes to the community members.

Trent Cook, the interim pastor at Splitlog, said the church hosted about 20 people, some who stayed overnight and some who only visited the church for part of the day. Cook said Splitlog has opened as a warming center in the past and will continue to open its doors in the future.

Cook said cots in the church were set up in various classrooms, allowing families to have a private space to stay. Cook added that, in addition to meals being served, community members could take food from the church's food pantry at any time in the day, offering as much food as needed. Cook said families watched Christmas movies in the facility and stayed inside for warmth.

"Everybody could come in to get warm," Cook said, emphasizing that the church was open to anyone and everyone.

Cook said Buddy and Shawna Mead were instrumental in organizing the event. Shawna, the missions director for Splitlog, does local missions in the community.

"She really loves to focus on local missions," Cook said. "She really tries to transform the community, and she does an incredible job at that."

In addition to opening the church as a warming center, Splitlog distributed 80 food boxes across the county to people's homes.

Cook said the church chose to serve the community in this capacity because the church feels called by Scripture to do so.

"In the book of James in the Bible, it says faith without works is dead," Cook said. "And so, we know that we're not saved by our works, but those who have come to know the Lord and have been saved by his mercy and grace, the evidence that we have been saved is our works. We just wanted to love on people with the love of Christ."

Cook said that, although the church served the community, he does not believe the church deserves the credit.

"We didn't do any of it to get any credit," Cook said. "If anyone is to get any credit, all credit goes to God. He's the one who has changed the people at Splitlog to care about other people."

Cook said the church works to look out for the community, something members plan to continue to do in any way they can.