Southwest City Christmas Lights Contest Winners Announced

SOUTHWEST CITY -- After reviewing all the homes and locations, judges have announced the 2022 annual Christmas Lights Contest winners.

The first-place winner was the home of Ryan and Courtney Gilker at 714 Mill Street. Second place went to Steven and Mary Golden at 209 Crescent Drive. The third-place award went to Alma Ruano at 311 Academy Street.

This was a close competition because all winners cleverly utilized their unique property while adding a touch of their own style.

Submitted by Brittney Shappell Second place went to Steven and Mary Golden at 209 Crescent Drive. Out of the three winners, the Goldens utilized their open property the most with a huge display of classic Christmas decorations. Angels, animals, trees and snowflakes shined brightly as the backdrop for the home’s nativity scene centerpiece.

