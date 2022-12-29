Manage Subscription
Southwest City Christmas Lights Contest Winners Announced

December 29, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Submitted by Brittney Shappell The first-place winner was Ryan and Courtney Gilker at 714 Mill Street. The Gilker family took advantage of the bushes in front of the house, which reflected the bright Christmas lights on the windows and siding. The multicolored Christmas lights added an array of colors while the Christmas star drew the eyes of all that passed by.

SOUTHWEST CITY -- After reviewing all the homes and locations, judges have announced the 2022 annual Christmas Lights Contest winners.

The first-place winner was the home of Ryan and Courtney Gilker at 714 Mill Street. Second place went to Steven and Mary Golden at 209 Crescent Drive. The third-place award went to Alma Ruano at 311 Academy Street.

This was a close competition because all winners cleverly utilized their unique property while adding a touch of their own style.

photo Submitted by Brittney Shappell Second place went to Steven and Mary Golden at 209 Crescent Drive. Out of the three winners, the Goldens utilized their open property the most with a huge display of classic Christmas decorations. Angels, animals, trees and snowflakes shined brightly as the backdrop for the home’s nativity scene centerpiece.
photo Submitted by Brittney Shappell Third place winner was Alma Ruano at 311 Academy St. By dressing up the various bushes and trees with multicolored lights, Ruano created a whimsical setting that feels warm and magical.

