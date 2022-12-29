Southwest City Board Preps For The Year 2023

SOUTHWEST CITY--On Dec. 27, members of city council returned for the last time this fiscal year to wrap up last-minute business and welcome the year 2023. Public works department informed the board of the precautions it took to combat the cold weather from damaging the water system.

Also, a special guest stopped by to say hello for the first time: Rocco, the K-9 police dog of Southwest City.

Present at the meeting were Mayor David Blake, Alderman Gloria Armstrong, Alderman George Snow, Alderman Ridge Carpenter, Fire Chief Shane Clark, Police Chief Bud Gow and City Clerk Jenifer Anderson.

Clark returned after a brief period of absences from the meetings due to health reasons. Now, he is back and "doing better." Since the last city council meeting, the fire department had three medical calls and one residential fire alarm.

The Police department reported since the last meeting, they've "written two tickets for no insurance and two for registration violations. They also wrote one for failure to maintain in lane,10 for speeding, two for driving without a license, one for equipment violation, one for following too close and one failing to yield, three warnings, one arrest and four lockouts."

As the cold weather came through the city, the public works department took precautions to prevent any damage that could have affected the wastewater system. This was timely, especially during the severe cold weather that swept through Missouri on the week of Monday, Dec. 19.

"The tower pumps have been changed over and the (water) tower is empty," said Clark. "On the wastewater side, we're just trying to survive the cold ... It's not designed to run in that cold weather."

He assures the board that they're "about to make it through" and they're "ready for the warmer weather."

The Public Works Department has rebuilt the pump and is bypassing the water tower altogether. In effect, the water is coming from the well, to the treatment plant, then the pump to the house.

Bypassing the water tower can cause complications for the city, since there is no water reserved in the tower.

But not all hope is lost. If the city loses power, they public works department can we can "open the valve from the north tower" and provide water "to the majority."

To combat these potential problems, Clark recommends the city could purchase "a small generator to kick in if they did lose power to run the pumps."

As of now, the city is looking into additional preventative measures to keep the water system going in case of a power outage.

Other business:

• Members of city council approved to close the 2022 fiscal year on Dec. 31,2022 and open on Jan. 1, 2023.

• The city paid bills in the amount of $6,942.07.

• The board also passed the motion to approve the budget for the administration department and the operating budget for Southwest city in the year 2023.

• Blake, Snow and Golden are running for re-election for the General Election in April 2023, respectively.

• City council met "Rocco" for the first time. Rocco is a Belgian Malinois K-9 police dog who has a special set of skills to keep the city safe. His abilities include detecting narcotics, area and building searching, tracking and apprehension. This dog breed is known for being confident, smart and hardworking.