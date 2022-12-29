River Ranch Resort Offered Free Holiday Meal And Clothing Drive

PINEVILLE -- River Ranch Resort, located in Noel, offered a free holiday dinner and clothing drive for community members on Dec. 23. The local business saw about 200 community members take part in the event.

James King, River Ranch Resort bus driver, manager and coordinator for the event, said his boss challenged the business's managers to take on a community service project. King said this was his vision.

"All the service projects had to be different, so I figured, 'It's around Christmas time,' so we dived right in, and we went ahead and did free dinner and clothes drive for the community," King said.

King said local businesses and individuals donated funds, food, and clothing for the event. King added that employees also helped by making sides for the dinner.

"It was your traditional Christmas dinner," King said. "We had a bunch of ham, turkey, sausage, red beans and rice, cheesy potato casserole, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, apple pie, blackberry cobbler, and Christmas cookies."

King said he chose this project because he knows that some community members may not have a place to go for the holidays.

"I know how hard it is," King said. "There are people who don't have a place to go on Christmas or don't have a place to stay and eat a warm meal. I figured if we could do that for some people, that would just be the best thing ever."

King said he is thankful for his team at River Ranch Resort and all the work they put in to make his community service project come to life. King added that this was the first year for the project but that the business plans to host a free Christmas dinner and clothing drive again next year.

"The goal was to see everybody come together," King said. "It was non-discriminatory or anything, and it was beautiful. The whole community really came together."