Religion: Merry Christmas From Mill Creek Baptist Church

Merry Christmas from Mill Creek Baptist Church. It was a great Christmas morning to be in God's house to worship and celebrate the best Christmas present ever -- the birth of Jesus Christ on the day of His birth.

Doug Cory opened with prayer, and James was celebrating a birthday. We lifted up several in prayer for healing and comfort.

The adult Sunday school lesson was "You Will Find," as we studied Luke 2:1-15 about the birth of Jesus, 'the promised Messiah who came to save His people.' The key doctrine was "God the Son. In His incarnation as Jesus Christ, He was conceived of the Holy Spirit and born of the virgin Mary." The lesson reminds us that "Jesus is the Savior to all who believe in Him, and peace comes through faith in Jesus."

Linda Abercrombie led the congregation in a responsive reading about the birth of Christ, and Tyrel Lett asked for God's blessing upon the offertory, and he and Rick Lett served as ushers.

We joined voices in singing "Away in A Manger" and "Silent Night," with Susan Cory at the piano. Karen Gardner sang "O, Holy Night" as special praise music.

David Collingsworth read the Christmas story from Luke 2:1-15 to the congregation, and Jerry Abercrombie gave the benediction.

We invite you to join us for worship next Sunday and begin 2023 in fellowship and praising God. Everyone is welcome at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Worship service begins at 11 a.m., and Sunday school at 10 a.m. As we begin the new year, we ask that God will bless you with peace, happiness and good health. We know that all that is good comes from Him. We wish everyone the happiest of new years.

