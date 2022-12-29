Police Come Bearing Gift In “Secret Santa Stop”

GOODMAN -- The Goodman Police Department took a moment to surprise residents with gifts from this year's "Secret Santa Stop" on Dec. 20. This was the second annual event for the department, and, with Police Chief Adam Miller taking the lead, it was a great success.

The officers on patrol with Miller were Officer Prestyn Kalgren, Officer Carter Graue and Officer Paul Buckner.

For the Secret Santa Stop, officers in McDonald County would pull over residents. But instead of getting citations, neighbors would get a surprise.

Miller says, "It's always a cool and fun element of surprise. People will get pulled over by the police for doing absolutely nothing wrong. Once we introduce ourselves and let them know what we're out here doing ... it goes from them wondering why they're being pulled over to just an overall fun experience for everybody involved."

The officers gave gifts to the children and their families. They stocked each police unit with toys such as "Transformers" action figures, Barbies, Nerf toys, and other play sets.

The officers enjoyed themselves because they got to connect with their fellow neighbors and just have fun.

Miller acknowledges that all this was possible because of the collaboration and efforts of Dollar General, the Anderson Police Department, and the community.

Before the event, the department had set up donation boxes at the entrance of Dollar General. There, residents could make a donation, and the department would collect the toys.

To say it was a success would be an understatement.

"They had a bunch of toy donations, and they were able to help us out with some of the overflow of toys that they had received."

Outside the police department, there is a "blessing locker" where residents are welcome to drop off any donations they have, such as non-perishable food items, clothes, and toys.

"We really just love giving back to the community, especially when it comes to the kids. I really enjoy focusing on the kids.

The Secret Santa Stop isn't just about giving gifts on Christmas, it's about connecting with the community and reassuring citizens that police are here to support and keep their city safe -- all the while having fun!