Noel Woman’s Club Holds December Meeting

The Noel Woman's Club held its meeting on Dec. 13 and it was the Christmas Party. There was no business discussed as members and guests focused entirely on the party. Thirteen members were welcomed along with two guests. Louine Gardner was hostess and planned an enjoyable time for everyone. After reciting the Lord's Prayer attendees enjoyed a potluck meal where all ate too much. Each member brought a small gift for the gift exchange and after playing a short game each person selected a gift.

The club sponsored an entry in the Noel Christmas Parade and extended thanks to Linda Jefferson for providing her PT Cruiser convertible and decorations. The theme of the entry was based on the movie "It's A Wonderful Life," chosen because of the small town setting of the movie and the small town living of the actual club members The car was decorated with bells and lights and included a real-life angel, Becca Balaun dressed as an angel who made her wings and dressed in period costume.

Regular business meetings will resume in January. Anyone interested in becoming a member should call Club President Hannah Barthlomew at 417-475-7422 for more information. The Noel Woman's Club wishes all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.