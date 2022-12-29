Manage Subscription
Mustangs Competing In Neosho

by From Staff Reports | December 29, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
GRAHAM THOMAS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County senior Cross Dowd goes up against Springfield Hillcrest defender Akarius Staten-Ballance during a game on Dec. 6 at Mustang Arena. The Mustangs were back in action Dec. 28 in the Neosho Classic. Results were not available at presstime. McDonald County will compete in the Neosho Classic on Dec. 29-30 before returning home against Carl Junction on Jan. 2.

The McDonald County boys basketball team was back in action Wednesday, Dec. 28, in the Neosho Holiday Classic.

The Mustangs (5-4 enterting Wednesday's game) will continue tournament play Thursday and Friday in Neosho.

McDonald County is back at home against Carl Junction on Jan. 2. and again the following night against Webb City on Jan. 3.

photo GRAHAM THOMAS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County senior Sterling Woods takes the ball to the basket against Springfield Hillcrest in a game Dec. 6 at Mustang Arena.
