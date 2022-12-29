Manage Subscription
Mighty Mustang Wrestlers

by From Staff Reports | December 29, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County wrestler Blaine Ortiz (right) gains the advantage on his way to a victory over Rogers (Ark.) wrestler Darrell Ramirez in a dual at Mustang Arena last month. Ortiz won by fall at :57.

The McDonald County boys wrestlers return to action on Dec. 29 at the Kinchloe Classic.

The tournament will continue on Friday, Dec. 30.

The boys are back in action Jan. 3 at Joplin, the first of several road matches before competing against Glendale and Parkview at 5 p.m. Jan. 24.

photo BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Levi Smith is helping the Mustangs to a strong season after picking up his 100th career win over Rogers (Ark.) wrestler Cooper Tillman, winning that match by fall at 3:36 in a dual at Mustang Arena.
photo BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Colter Vick (left) secures a single leg hold in a win over Rogers (Ark.) wrestler Benjamin Goolsby at Mustang Arena earlier this season. Vick won the match by fall at 3:04.
Print Headline: Mighty Mustang Wrestlers

