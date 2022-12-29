Mighty Mustang Wrestlers

The McDonald County boys wrestlers return to action on Dec. 29 at the Kinchloe Classic.

The tournament will continue on Friday, Dec. 30.

The boys are back in action Jan. 3 at Joplin, the first of several road matches before competing against Glendale and Parkview at 5 p.m. Jan. 24.

BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Levi Smith is helping the Mustangs to a strong season after picking up his 100th career win over Rogers (Ark.) wrestler Cooper Tillman, winning that match by fall at 3:36 in a dual at Mustang Arena.



BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Colter Vick (left) secures a single leg hold in a win over Rogers (Ark.) wrestler Benjamin Goolsby at Mustang Arena earlier this season. Vick won the match by fall at 3:04.

