McDonald County Press Obituaries For Dec. 29, 2022

Norman Jack Cook

Dec. 23, 1932

Dec. 19, 2022

Norman Jack Cook, 89, died peacefully on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at his daughter's home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

He was born on Dec. 23, 1932, in Miami, Okla., to Loyd and Linda Riley Cook. He attended Welch Public Schools and graduated as valedictorian of his class in 1950. He married Mary Ann Pooler on Dec. 21, 1958. He had a successful business, Jack Cook Floor Company, in Miami, for many years. One of his favorite things to do was meet the guys at the local coffee shop and solve all the world's problems.

He was preceded in death by both parents; his wife of 55 years, Mary Ann Cook; and a sister, Jean Elliott.

He is survived by his four children, Lynda Smith (Randy) of Anderson, Mo., Sandy Schemahorn (Allen) of Siloam Springs, David Cook (Kim) of Union, Ky., Darren Cook (Missy) of Joplin, Mo.; one sister, Carolyn Waller of Wichita, Kan.; a nephew that lived with the family, Leland Elliott (Marie) of Sioux City, Iowa; and seven grandchildren.

Graveside services are at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Ottawa Indian Cemetery, Southeast of Miami, Okla., with Pastor Dennis Bergen officiating.

Arrangements are by the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

James Oren 'Jimmy' Quigg

Sept. 13, 1960

Dec. 25, 2022

James Oren "Jimmy" Quigg, 62, of Anderson, Mo., died on Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2022, at Landmark Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

He was born Sept. 13, 1960, in Kansas City, Mo., to Hugh Nelson and Frances (Jolly) Quigg. He was raised in Anderson and was a 1979 graduate of McDonald County High School. He started in the poultry industry with Hudson Foods in 1986. He was employed for many years at the Hunte Corporation in Goodman before returning to Noel to work at the Tyson plant in 2009. He enjoyed football, especially the Kansas City Chiefs. He attended God's Glory Tabernacle in Pineville, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Stephen Quigg (Sept. 28, 2022); and a nephew Stacey Pratt.

He is survived by his sister, Janice Pratt (Jr.) of Anderson.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes, with Pastors Bill Hackworth and Bob Holloway officiating. Burial followed at Peace Valley Cemetery in Anderson.

Online condolences may be made at the website, www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.