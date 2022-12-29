McDonald County Booking Reports

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Dec. 18

Steven Scott Vance, 31, Goodman, parole violation, assault -- second degree -- special victim (2), tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree, property damage -- first degree -- damage to motor vehicle with intent to steal, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating substantial risk of a serious injury/death to any person (2), possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less or marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, expired license, driving while revoked or driving while suspended, vehicle license/inspection/title

Enden Kachuo, 29, Anderson, domestic assault -- second degree

Eerin Michelle Edmiston, 20, Anderson, tampering with motor vehicle -- second degree, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person

Dec. 19

Yuriko D Roponei, 45, Anderson, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license -- first offense, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct, DWI -- person less than 17 years of age in vehicle

Phillip Dale Franklin, 37, Centerton, AR, domestic assault -- second degree

Dec. 20

Erin Michelle Edmiston, 20, Anderson, stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person

Dec. 21

Rocky Chace Solenberg, 30, Granby, stealing -- $750 or more, property damage

Dec. 22

Akiki Yerten, 38, Neosho, trespassing -- second degree

Dec. 23

Adam Ismail Shogar, 35, no address provided, harassment -- first degree, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Dec. 24

Derek Richard Durham, 40, Anderson, domestic assault -- fourth degree, first or second offense

Park Sarafin, 36, Noel, property damage