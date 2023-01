The McDonald County girls basketball team will return to action at home againt Carl Junction on Jan. 2 at Mustang Arena.

The Lady Mustangs (3-6) haven't played since hosting the Lady Mustang Classic on Dec. 12-14.

Following the games on Jan. 2, the Lady Mustangs are on the road Jan. 6 at Adrian and Jan. 7 at Archie.

GRAHAM THOMAS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County freshman Jamie Washam lines up a free throw during a game against Webb City on Dec. 6 at Mustang Arena. The Lady Mustangs are back in action at home on Jan. 2 against Carl Junction.