Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Local Publications Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Lady Mustang Determination

December 29, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Jaslyn Benhumea gains momentum on her way to defeating Rogers (Ark.) Heritage wrestler Haley Robinson by fall at 2:54 earlier this season.

The McDonald County girls wrestlers were scheduled to compete in the Parkview Girls Invitational on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Results were not available at presstime.

The girls are back in action on Jan. 3 at Joplin, followed by the Seneca Girls Tournament on Jan. 6.

photo BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Helen Martinez (left) tries to pick up points for the Lady Mustangs during McDonald County's November dual with Rogers (Ark.) Heritage.
photo BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Jazmynn Brewer (left) squares off against Nixa's Jaclyn Dickins during a match earlier this year. Brewer defeated Dickins by fall at :37
More News

[]

Print Headline: Lady Mustang Determination

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Lamb looks like leading man for Cowboys
by Schuyler Dixon
Northwestern State’s Enmanuel an inspiration on the court
by Kristie Rieken
TCU brings ‘fight for credibility’ to CFP against Michigan
by Ralph D. Russo
Perennial powerhouses Georgia, Ohio State set to meet in Peach Bowl
by Paul Newberry
Fourth-quarter run lifts Smackover past Woodlawn
by News-Times Staff
ADVERTISEMENT