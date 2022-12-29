Goodman Discusses Projects On Which To Spend Funds

GOODMAN -- On Dec. 20, the city council in Goodman discussed the possibility of spending funds to better the city, which could include establishing railroad "quiet zones" within parts of the city's limits. Members also brought to the table other potential projects that could use the funds if approved by all members of the board. The council also opened the floor to residents who had any inquiries.

Present at this meeting was Mayor J.R. Fisher, Alderman John Bunch, Alderman Nicholas Smith, Alderman Beth Hallmark, Alderman Clay Sexson, and Assistant City Clerk Krystal Austen.

Fisher spoke first and informed the council that he had been in contact with Moffatt & Nichol Inc.

The company's website says they are a "global infrastructure advisory firm" that "provides engineering and consulting services to clients in the marine terminal, transportation, energy, environmental, federal, and urban development markets around the world."

According to Fisher, Moffatt & Nichol Inc. have been working closely with the Kansas City Southern Railway Company for various projects. One of these projects could establish "no horn zones" within the Goodman city area.

In a "no horn zone" or "quiet zones," railroads are directed to cease the routine sounding of their horns when they approach certain crossings. Citizens can request no horn zones if they feel the noise is too much of a disturbance, especially if near residential areas.

After consulting with Moffatt & Nichol Inc., Fisher explained that the city got a proposal that outlined the steps and fees they would incur if they followed through with the project.

"If taxpayers want to spend $40,000 on a 'no horn zone.' I'm all in. I think it's worth it," said Fisher. "I think it would raise everybody in the town's property value."

One resident inquired about the cost of the project, feeling the amount was over-inflated.

"It's an engineering service," said Fisher. "And they're just insanely expensive. Same with anything else the city tries to do. You get an engineer involved, and they're crazy expensive."

It is estimated the project would cost the city roughly $30,000 for the engineers and $10,000 for materials.

Sexson spoke up and said he had received a phone call that day from "someone that has actually lost someone due to a no horn zone. This individual had lost his mother and sister in a train accident.

"And his point of view," said Sexson, "which aligns with what I feel is, 'Is $40,000 worth it?'"

Sexson admits the train horns are a "minor inconvenience" but asserts it's not worth the loss of lives, even if it's "one life over the next 50 years." He feels having these train horns will provide a more safe environment for the community.

Bunch commented he would "rather see the money right now be expended on some of the projects that (they have) already discussed. And then move forward on."

He suggests the funds could be used to help the "police department," "the streets," and "water-sewer projects." The government projects Bunch was referring to are the culverts at Whitmore and Garner Streets, for which the council agreed to use APRA funding or funding from a CD. The city has received a little over $200,000 in ARPA money.

Hallmark proposed the funds could be used for solar energy.

"There's four of us here. So I like solar (energy) because, in the long run, it's going to save us money. It reduces our (carbon) footprint. It's a great idea, and it brings us up into the 21st century."

The council discussed the solar panels at the wastewater treatment plant and agreed to move forward on that project.

Before committing to how the funds will be made available, Fisher is currently seeking a grant to help with those expenses.

The topic concluded with the city deciding to have an open forum to discuss these matters with the public. The meeting will be held at the Goodman Community Building at 222 E. Garner Street on Jan. 26, 2023. All are welcome.