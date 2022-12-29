Manage Subscription
Do You Recognize This McDonald County WWII Veteran?

by Terri OByrne | December 29, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo Submitted Do you know this WWII McDonald County veteran? He received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet and, in return, he sent her a photo. This unidentified photo is number 54 in the Bonnibel Sweet Album.

MCDONALD COUNTY -- Do you know this WWII McDonald County veteran? He received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet and, in return, he sent her a photo. This unidentified photo is number 54 in the Bonnibel Sweet Album. The Historical Society is still trying to find names that go with these heroes' faces from the Bonnibel album in order to preserve a precious piece of history. If you recognize this person, please call the Library at 417-223-4489 and ask to speak with Hazel Sheets.

