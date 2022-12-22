White Rock Elementary Santa Letters

White Rock Elementary

Kelly Bulot -- Second Grade

Dear Santa,

Hello! How are you today? I have been a nice boy This year. I would love sonic, tails, and knuckles, for Christmas this year. Thank You Santa. ♥♥

Love Mason

Hello! How are you today? I have been a nice boy this year! I would love ten mor ntindow SwiCh gams, and llots of pokemon stof for Christmas this year! Thnak you, Santa!

Love Matthew

Dear Santa,

Hello! How are you santa? I hope you and Mrs. Clous are doing well. I have been very good this year I would love a Nintendo SwiCh, kid sized battery powored truck, spider Man web sprayer, for christmas this year Thank you Santa!

Love, Lincoln

Dear Santa,

Hello! How are you, Santa? I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing well. I have been very Good this year! I would love a Toy four-weeler, a moving baby yod, and a baby yoda cliper for my four-weeler. Thank you Santa!

Love,

Kian

Dear Santa,

Hello! How are you today? I have been a nice girl this year. I would love a toy, a cry Baby, and a boy elf for Christmas this year. I would love a boy elf for Christmas and a skateboord for christmas.

Love,

Brooklynn

Dear Santa,

Hello! How are you today? I have been a nice boy this year! I would love Legos, R/C car, shoes, and a tablet for Christmas this year. As you can see, Santa is awesome.

Love,

Jacq

Dear Santa,

Hello! How are you Santa? I hope you and Mrs. claus are doing well. I hae been a nice boy ths year. I would love wrestlers, basket-ball figures, sonic shoes, and a new tablet. Thank you Santa!

Love,

Dawson

Dear Santa,

Hello! How are you today? I have been a nice girl this year! I woud Love baby Yoda toys, stitch toys, and Amoug us toys. Thank You, Santa!

Love,

Annaleigh

Dear Santa,

Hello! How are you today? I have been a nice boy this year! I would love a hover board, a biger sized clue, Smart Watch, baseball glove, and time with family, and a new carbureter for Christmas this year. Santa is the best! Thank you.

Love,

Diesel

Dear Santa,

Hello! How are you santa? I love you and mrs. claus are doing well. I have been very good this year! I would love a gel blaster, foamsabod, and sauishamisy for hristmas this year. Thank you, Snta!

Love,

Jaxton

Dear Santa,

Hello! How are you today? I have been a nice boy this year! I would love a hoverbord for Christmas this year. Thank you SANTA!

Love,

Cameron

Dear Santa,

Hello! How are you today? I have been a nice boy this year! I would love a new hoverboard, a real bow, a bee-bee-gun, and a phone for Christmas this year. Thank you!

Love,

Clayton

Dear Santa,

Hello! How are you today? I have been a nice Girl This Year! I would love a Stuffed animal dog named Tanner, and a Bike, LOL Doll, Skipper Doll, Chelsea Doll. santa Doll. Thak you! Santa

Love,

Shelby

Dear Santa,

Hello! How are you Santa? I hope you nd Mrs Claos are doing well. I have been very good this year! I would love football stuff for christmas thiss year. Thank you Santa!

Love,

Chaisten

Mr. Lett -- Second Grade

Dear Santa,

I hope you've had a great year. For Cristmis I whant aPhone GOOGL PixL SiX. I whant Lanky box merch foxy boxy lanky bot I want blasi gon corebrakre Gooshiktr. I whant Letr F alpibet LorePlushe. I whant rain bow frinds bLue Plush.

Love,

Jackson

Dear Santa,

I hope You've had a great year For christmas the fist thing I want is a intendo. The next thing I want is a gameing chair-desk. The therd thing I want is a golden Pokemon Pack. the fith thing I Want is a PS5.

Love,

Mason

Dear Santa,

I wuccismg. I wuht BLUMONSTR. I wunt GRORen Muost. I wunT onUGemsTR. I wont oPRooMostR. I wont orAli3.

Love,

E

Dear Santa,

I hope you've had a grate year. For Christmas I want a tun ffa saishmeoll. a Rane Bow hight doll. a LoL doll. makeup. ere Jordey pand. Niey. snow. iphone 14. Scan cer. Handy tickits. Stickrs.

Love,

Lyric

Dear Santa,

I hope you've had a great year. For Christmas I want a Charsard Pokemon cald. The next thing I want is a Bukagun. The third thing I want is a RoBO Alife. The forth thing I want is Lego.

Love,

Owen

Dear Santa,

I hope you haev a good year. I want a Fon. I want a Puppe. I want a Ipad. I want a Drt bike. I want a Apl woch. I want a

Love,

Ronin

Dear Santa,

1. I won't a Bridsquish mellows for Christmas Santa. 2. Allso A rwair Pokemon Brid Tipse. 3. last I won't a Slimue joru.

Love,

Ivy

Dear Santa,

I hope you've had a great week. For Christmas I want a jumbo squshmellw. The next thing I want is a rainbow high doll. I allso want a fidgit box. I want a Americandoll. I want Americandoll clothes.

Love,

Josle

Dear Santa,

I hope you've had a year. For Christmas I went Zack brine tickis and a new phone. the next thing I went is a six pack black leagai and a dirt bike.

Love,

Scout

Dear Santa,

I hope you've had a great year. For Christmas I want a sqush mollw. I also want pokemon cords. I also want a pokemon binder. I also want a pokemon book. I also want the beast christmas evar.

Love,

KALeesi

Dear Santa,

I hope you've had a great year. I want a tablet. a little puppy. and a skooter. The last thing are pokemon booster box.

Love,

Oliver

Dear Santa,

I hope you aer haveing a good year. I wont a notido. I wod like alexa. I also wont bemotcuro a Sqoshmelo.

Kingsley

White Rock Mr. Lett



White Rock Mr. Lett

