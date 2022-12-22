Walmart Presents $10,000 Grant To McDonald County Historical Society





PINEVILLE -- Associates with Walmart joined officials with the McDonald County Historical Society, Eastern Commissioner Jamey Cope, and State Representative Dirk Deaton (R-Noel) at the historic courthouse and museum in Pineville to present a check for $10,000 to the McDonald County Historical Society.

Walmart's great support of the Historical Society was acknowledged. It was also noted that there are a number of Walmart Associates who regularly volunteer at the museum.

The gift from Walmart was made towards the Historical Society's "Make the Match" campaign. This campaign was started by the Historical Society earlier this year after Representative Deaton helped to secure a grant in the state budget to assist with the historic preservation efforts, including improvements to the historic McDonald County courthouse in Pineville that now serves as the museum.

The $100,000 state grant became available as a part of a pandemic-related relief bill. The Historical Society suffered from the pandemic in various ways, but perhaps none more than the inability to hold annual fundraising banquets for two consecutive years: 2020 and 2021. As a result, there was a lengthy unmet backlog of deferred maintenance, including but not limited to leaking windows, warped doors and crumbling sidewalks.

The state grant requires matching funds, which is the reason for the "Make the Match" campaign.

You can learn more about the McDonald County Historical Society and the "Make the Match" campaign by visiting: https://mcdonaldcountyhistory.org/.



