SWC Students Go Caroling To Local Businesses

SOUTHWEST CITY -- All down Main Street in Southwest City, residents could hear the voices of students from Southwest City Elementary School on Dec. 16, as they stopped by the various stores, businesses and offices to sing Christmas carols.

The Southwest City Elementary Christmas caroling started with Mrs. Messley, who was the former principal of Southwest City Elementary School. She taught her students Christmas carols and then "would send them out around the community on the last day before Christmas break to thank the community." Now, it continues to be a part of the school's tradition.

Students hiked from the school to Main Street. Their first stop was the Cornerstone Bank at 117 N. Main Street. Leading the class is music teacher Stephana Wikerson.

With her 40 students, they flocked into the lobby and sang classic Christmas songs like "O Christmas Tree," "Tis the Season To Be Jolly," and "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."

All the students have devoted a lot of time to practicing for the event. Wikerson cues her students and leads them like a conductor at a symphony.

Onlookers turn to see who is singing. The students don their custom Christmas attire while raising their voices together in unison. The performance ends with applause for the children.

While singing Christmas carols during the holiday season is a universal tradition, for Southwest City Elementary School, it goes deeper than that. Ken Schutten, communications director of McDonald County School District, commented this Christmas carol tradition is one of the few activities that brings students face-to-face with businesses in the community.

Their next visit was the "Corner Cafe and More." In 1922, the building where the corner cafe is located was originally a drugstore, but -- after changing hands -- now it's a cafe where customers come for the vintage setting, desserts and bakery goods.

The customers there enjoyed the festive experience.

"We've never been here before, and it was cool to come in and be serenaded," said David Tosh.

David and his wife, Tammy Tosh, are residents of Goodman. Like many other residents, they were surprised to hear the Christmas songs from these students.

Cassie Blevins is one of the fourth-grade teachers at the school. She has two fourth-grade classes in her carol group, and they stopped to visit the Southwest City Library to sing a few songs. Blevins acknowledges singing carols benefits her students just as much as the residents they sing to.

"Some of these kids don't get to do things like this at home," said Blevins. "And so, by ... letting them do this, it's really nice for the kids."

The teachers also enjoy being a part of the experience.

"I love the excitement they have whenever we line up in the classroom. We put on our Santa hats, and they're just so excited. That's the best part."

Principal Jeff Patterson, of Southwest City Elementary School, says he thinks "it's a great tradition" and plans "to carry it on."

"We're so thankful to be in a community that is student-oriented, and they support their school. There is so much care and compassion here because they really do turn out to help our kids and support them in every way."

Residents of Southwest City have donated money and supplies to various programs in the school. Their generosity doesn't go unnoticed. These expressions of music and singing go to show that the school really appreciates being close to its community.

STAFF REPORTER/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Onlookers enjoyed the 40 students' performance at Cornerstone Bank in Southwest City. They sang classic songs such as “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and many more.

