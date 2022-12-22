Santa Letters from Pineville Elementary

Pineville Primary

Mrs. Manning

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want A camper car.

Connor

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want Dolls.

Tempy

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a drone.

Miles

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a dog.

Chevy

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want drums and a teddy bear.

Bennett

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a stuffed paw patrol.

Grant

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want Pokemon stuff.

Sybil

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a play tea set and play butterflies.

Paisley Williams

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a cat and a stuffed animal.

Lani

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a guinea pig.

Katarina

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a siren head.

Ben

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a stuffed dog.

Meleigh

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a magic trick kit.

Jace

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a Nintendo Switch.

Forrest

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a stuffed dolphin.

Paisley Self

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want real pet unicorn.

Ophelia

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want monster truck.

Landon

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want an iPad.

Claire

Mrs. Duncan -- First Grade

Dear Santa,

I have been nise all yer. I tree my family like I wnt to be treedd. I always listin to my mom too. Pleze bring me a nuw cat. I like sufft one. I rily want a grae one. I wud also like a skwshmelo unicrne.

Love,

Lucy White

Dear Santa,

I haf bin nis to my brutdr. I shyr with him an I hilp him with his homwrk. I am nis to my mom to. I evn hept her sit up are Christmas lits. I wuyd litk a big Lego sit for Christmas an a ginad Slinky. I also wunt a nuw bike a red wun wud be grad. I wuyd also like a nuw Nerf gun. You shoyd git my brudr a bike to. My mom neds a nuw pin bcuss she losd a lot of dum. I am going to lef you cookies an mlk on Christmas ev.

Love,

Sam Zumbro-Jones

Dear Santa,

I have been a really good helper and I help my dad carry stuff. I help my mom put the close in the laundry too. I am a good boy at school too. I listen and follow directions and I never get a math problem wrong. I would really like crystals, fossils, and dig its for Christmas. I also want a VR headset and some dino bones, ones that are real because when I grow up I want to be a Paleantologist. My dad needs to get his leg fixed so could you bring him something to fix it? He has been good too, he hasn't whined or pouted all year. One more thing, our tree needs a new star that fits on the top, can you bring us one? That's it! Merry Christmas Santa!

Love,

Beckhem Freeman

Dear Santa,

I have been a good helper. I have helpd my dad with shoping. I have been good for like 2 days, like the hole day becus I was picting up and helpd my sister. My mom says I am a good girl. Cuwd you please bring me more games for my intendo switch? I rilly like puzsels so you could bring me puszel. My mom rilly needs a new make-up cus sometime she uses it all. My dad has been good to bcuss he helpt me be good so you shud get my dad some new toys. Sometime my sister is good so you shud brin her some baby doll stuff. She rilly likes baby doll stuff. I think I will leef you chocolate chip cookies and a cupel of cinnamon cookies and some milk.

Love,

Addallee Thacker

Dear Santa,

Sometimes I help my mom do chores. I clean up the beds and I do my laundry. I help put my sister in bed too. I am a good helper. For Christmas I want beauty spider, it is a make-up thing you can do all kinds of things with it. I want my own nail polish because my mom never lets me use hers, she only lets me use 2 colors and I want sparkle polish. I will need sparkle lip gloss too. I love make-up.

Love,

Alice Cummings

Dear Santa,

I have been good. When my mom tells me to let the dogs in I always listen, and when my sister says to help her clean her messy room, I help her clean her messy room. Now you need to know I want a whole lego set, the one with parts that move and tracks that move over rocks. I also want an army crawler toy and a mote control excavator would be great too. Do you like cookies, Ido.

Love,

Drue Gawith

Dear Santa,

I am a really good girl. I help a lot of kids at school and I help my mom clean and do laundry. Sometimes I want to stay up late and I don't listen, but I usually fall asleep anyway. I hope you bring me toys. I really want a unicorn fluffy stuffed animal, a toy Elsa car I can ride, and a baby kitten set. My baby brother wants a McDonalds milk set and my dad really needs new tools to fix things in the house so it will get warm and my mom wants me to ask you for a Lord of the Rings shirt and pants. Do your Reindeer have important jobs? I will leave you cookies and milk!

Love,

Evie Weston

Dear Santa,

I have been taking care of my dogs and my brother. At family game night I make sure my brother doesn't chew up the pieces. I help put my baby brother to sleep. You see, I have been a good boy, I am also good at school. You shuld please bring me lots of presents. I really please want my very own TV that nobody else can tuch unless I say they can. And my own controller that has creepy stuff on it. My big brother needs 5 xbox gift cards and 10 play station gift cards. My baby brother needs the paw patrol set of stuft animals and paw patrol blankits. My mom really needs nothing, but she wants a hejhog blanket, pillow and stuft animal. My step-dad needs his own police car and my dad needs some Rick and mordy stuff. What do your reindeers like to eat? Do they like your cookies and milk?

Love,

Carson Cartwright

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl and I make good choices in school. At home I share with my brother and I follow my dad's rules. I really want a scooter for Christmas, a purple one would be great. I also want a Rainbow High doll, they are my favorite. My brother wats a Nerf gun and he also wants a phone but he is only in third grade so maybe you should give him a bike instead. My mom wants new earrings and my dad wants a new pocket knife. Is it cold flying in the sky? How many raindeer do you have?

Love,

Camilla Keen

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy and I tell my teacher nice things. I try to be nice to people too. I want Jurassic Park Legos. I also want a monster TRex that is remote control. Santa, what is your favorite color? What do you eat at the North Pole? What do you feed your reindeer? I will leave you 3 cookies and milk.

Love,

Elijah Morgan

Dear Santa,

I have been a little bit good becuz I keep helpin my mom. I helpt put rntmest on my tree. Sumtms I ak silly tho. I asidendele spilt my moms coffee cup but i was good and clend it up. So you shod give me prezens. I wund a hufr bord, a pink one. I wun a culren thin and a ipad so i can play gamz and do my math. My mom nezs a new make-up set bcusz her make-up is ariwar. My dad nezs a gren hufr bord and my brudr nez a new Pokemon game and some thn to put his stuff in likea Pokemon holder. I rely love you santa!

Love,

Quinn Rhuda

Dear Santa,

I have bin good all yre. Mosle I have been nic to my dad cuz i give him drings. I shar my toys with my bruthr to. I am good helpr to. Can you berng me toy cat? I rily wunt a blak an wite one. I wud like a dinosor toy and a new baby doll to. Cud you lefe sum candey cans to. You shud brig my dad a rase car trak.

Love,

Baylee Jones-Rentas

Dear Santa,

I have been really good. I have been kind to my friends and my mom. I am a good helper. Last year I was really good, but you forgot to stop at my house, so I tried really hard to be very good this year. I really want a pet mouse for Christmas. I would name it Fred and I will play with it and take care of it. I also want some new stuffed animals. I would love a mini fridge with snacks inside. My brother Axel needs some new clothes and my brother Jason needs some clothes, Legos and a race track with some race cars. My sister wants stuffed animals like me too. Dont forget my mom, she needs new make-up. Oh I also have a brother Lucian and he only wants a candy cane. I moved to a new house and I hope you can find it. Please dont miss my new house.

Love,

River Craddock

Dear Santa,

I am good all the time but donet ask my dad becuse he says I am onree but I am achuly good my mom will tell you that. I am good becuse I help my mom do dishs and I do lawndery by myself. I am good at school to. I relly want a Baby Yoda stuft animal and a Baby Yoda quild and pilo case. It has to be Baby Yoda. I wuld relly like another brother. I only have one and if I get one more then my brother can fite my new brother and not me. I know it takes a long time to get a brother but I can wate till January. I love brothers. Please stop at my house. I will leve you hot coco and choclat chip cookies.

Love,

Baylea Sherman

Mrs. Amy Hall -- Second Grade

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I have been a good girl this year. There are a few things I would like for Christmas. First, I want a phone because I don't have one. Nex,t I would like a drone because it flys. Last, I would like a Soggy Doggy game because it shakes and my faimly can play whith. I will give you milk and cookes.

Love,

Abigail

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? There are a few things I would like for Christmas. First, I want a action figure bekus to add on to my toy city. Next, I would like a Dark Hawk comics to add to my colecshn. Last, I want a Captain America shield to add to his armor. I hope you and the randeer and the efls have a good Christmas.

Your friend,

Mason P.

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elves? I have been good this year. There are a few things I would like for Christmas. Frist, I want a oculus because I like it. Next I want a x box 1 because I never had a x box. Last I want a hvrbord because I never had one and they look fun. I hope you and the reindeer enjoy Chrismas.

Love,

Sequoia

Dear Santa,

Are you rede for Christmas? I have been good this year. There are sum things I want for Christmas. First, I want a huverbord because I have never had a huverbord. Next, I want eight X box live cords so I can play sum games. Last, I want a Fortnit nerf gun to shoot my brother. I will leave cookies and milk, Santa.

Your friend,

Mason S.

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good at the North Pole. I am icsided for Christmas. I hope you are too. I saw something in the sky. I thot it was you. There are a couple of things I need. First, I want a baby dog so I can have fun. Next, I wont a drone so I can play whith my sister. Last, I want a Soggy Doggy game because it is fun. I will leave milk and cookies.

Love,

Rory

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph and Mrs. Claus? I have been good this year. There are a few things I would like this Christmas. First, I want a girl kitten so I can play with it. Next, I want a Nintendo so I can play games. Last, I want a oculus so I can make my dad fall. I will leave milk for you.

Your friend,

Avery

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus? I have been good this year. I would like a huge stufft dragon so I can cuddle it. Next, a dress with snowflaks on it. I don't have any. Last, a stufft uniorn to play with.I'll leave milk and cookies on the table.

Love,

Madilynn

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been very very good this year. There are a few things I would like for Christmas. First, I wont a oculus becus I think it is fun. Second, I wont a Fortnite nerf gun because I want to shoot my sister. Last, I want a phone. My sisters have one and I do not. I'll leave milk and cookies.

Love,

Jensen

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elves? I have been very good this year. First, I want a XBox because I don't have one. Next, I would like a new Nurf gun. I also want a bobbl head. Last, I want a Nintendo because I want to play video games. Have a good Christmas. I'll leave milk and cookies.

Drake

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? There are a few things I would like this Christmas. First I want a new bik. My old bik is a little rusty. Next I want BJD dolls and close for the dolls. I think they are cool! Last, I want Manga art supplies. I want to be Manga artist. I have a elf at my haws. I hope the elfs have a good day.

Love,

Ariel

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? I have been good this year. There are a few things I would like for Christmas. First, I want X box 1 becaus I can play Fortniht. Next, I want a Ninetendo because I can play Pokemon go. Last, I want Pokemon cards because I can finish the clecshn. I hope you and the reindeer enjoy Christmas night.

Your friend,

Matthew

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elves? I have been good this year. There are a few things I would like for Christmas. First, I want a vr head set. I want a vr head set becus if my ipod dies I can play my new vr. Next, I want a new bike. I want a new bike becus my old bike broke. Last, I want a guitar I want a guitar becus I never had one and it looks fun. I will leave milk and cookies.

Your friend,

Kyle

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? There are a few things I would like for Christmas. First, I want X box. Next, I want a drone. Last, I want a hoverbord. I'll leave milk and cookies.

Love,

Case

Dear Santa,

My name is Kyler and I am 7 years old. I have been good this year. I would love a Bakugan boy for Christmasto play with. Also, bring me a kickball. Thank you, Santa.

Love,

Kyler

Dear Santa,

My name is Finn and I am 8 years old. I have been good this year. I would love a Titanic toy for Christmas. Also please bring Duncan a dinosaur. I'll leave milk and cookies.

Love,

Finn

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? There are a few things I would like for Christmas. First, I want a drone to fly with my dad. Next, I want a gun so I can go hunting with my dad. Finally, I want a squirrel dog because I want to go squirrel hunting with the dog. I'll leave milk and cookies for you.

Love,

Karson

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elves? There are a few things I would like for Christmas. First, I want sum binoclrs so I can look at berds. Second, I whant a woodpecker book. Last, I want an elf on the shelf becaue I don't have one. I'll leave cookies and milk on the coffee table

Love,

Kade

Dear Santa,

How are things at the North Pole? There are a few things I would like for Christmas. First, I want a drone so I can see from the sky. Next, I would like a remote control car that's a shark, that goes in water. Last, I want a shotgun so I can shoot birds with my dad. I will leave milk and cookies on the table.

Love,

Corben

Dear Santa,

Are you ready for Christmas? I have been good this year. I would like sum princess dolls. Second, I want a toy tail to swim with. Last, I want a skateboard so I can try to do flips. I will leave cookies and milk on the kitchen table.

Love,

Harper

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I have been very good. There are a few things I would like for Christmas. First, I want a drone so I can flie it to my mom. Next, I want a another drone so I can give it to my mom. Last, I would like a nrf gun. I'll leave milk and cookies on the table.

From,

Jaxson

Tina Wilson - Third Grade

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! My name is Jackson Keen and I am 8 years old. I live in Pineville, Missouri. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. #1. A one wheel, #2. a new dog, #3. a membership for prodigy. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and milk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love,

Jackson Keen

Dear Santa,

I hope you are well & are enjoying nice weather at the North Pole. My name is Stormi Terhill. I am 9 years old. I live at Race Track Hollow Road. I've been a bit good this year! For Christmas, please may I have LOL Splatters Doll, Hot Cocoa Bombs (3). Thank you!

Lots of love from,

Stormi

Dear Santa,

I hope you are well & are enjoying nice weather at the North Pole. My name is Wyatt. I am 9 years old. I live in Pineville, MO. I've been mostly good this year. For Christmas, please may I have go Kart, Pokemon card, a Titanic bedroom. Thank you!

Lots of love from,

Wyatt

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! My name is Annelese and I am 8 years old. I live in Ysreeyaddyvannyuns. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. #1. metriuAh, #2. AlligATDA, #3. lisAno. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and milk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love,

Annelese

Dear Santa,

I hope you are well & are enjoying nice weather at the North Pole. My name is Liam Grigsby. I am 8 years old. I live in Pineville. I've been very good this year! For Christmas, please may I have Arrows and Target, BB Gun Scope, CO2, Puppy, Bike, Speouter and Charger. Thank you!

Lots of love from,

Liam G.

Dear Santa,

I hope you are well & are enjoying nice weather at the North Pole. My name is Tucker McAdams. I am 8 years old and live in Pineville. I've been extremely good this year! For Christmas, please may I have Mexican alligator lizard, godzilla toy, toy snake. Thank you!

Lots of love from,

Tucker McAdams

Dear Santa,

I hope you are well & enjoying nice weather at the North Pole. My name is Mason Nicholas. I am 8 years old. I live in Anderson, MO. I've been very good this year. For Christmas, please may I have gaming pc, hermit crabs, action figures, hot wheels track, football. Thank you!

Lots of love from,

Mason

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! My name is Brock Franklyn and I am 9 years old. I live in Pineville, MO. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. #1. Pokemon cards, #2. Robux, #3. Roblex Nerf gun. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and milk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love,

Brock

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! My name is Liam and I am 8 years old. I live in Missouri. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. #1. Soft Pant, #2. socks, #3. Soft Shorts. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and milk for you and some carrots for your reindeers.

Love,

Liam

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! My name is Karma Moore and I am 8 years old. I live in Anderson, MO. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. #1. Mini Brands, #2. Coloring book, Colored Pencils, #3. Rocks. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and milk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love,

Karma Moore

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! My name is Caylee Zamora and I am 9 years old. I live in Southwest City. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. #1. New Clothes, #2. Drawing Set, #3. Baby Sitters Club books. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and milk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love,

Caylee

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! My name is Bo Jones and I am 9 years old. I live in Pineville. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. #1. PS5, #2 Pokemon tin, #3. Dog Man book one. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and milk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love,

Bo

Dear Santa,

I hope you are well and are enjoying nice weather at the North Pole. My name is Henry. I am 8 years old. I live in the country. I've been very good this year! For Christmas, please may I have logo guy, WW1 toy guys, army toy guy, toy army action guy. Thank you!

Lots of love from

Henry

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! My name is Kaylea and I am 9 years old. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. #1. simmer sausage #2. Toy knotarcycle that i can ride #3 hot chocolate Set I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and milk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love,

Kaylea

Dear Santa,

I hope you are well and are enjoying nice weather at the North Pole. My name is Lilly Sowa. I am 8 years old. I live at Powell. For Christmas, please may I have lego set squish Mallow. Bath and Body gift card, Blanket. Thank you!

Lots of love from,

Lilly

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! My name is Jeremiah Hall and I am 8 years old. I live in Pineville. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. #1. big teddy byrs #2. Pirate ship #3. Pirate action figures I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and milk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Kove,

Jeremiah

