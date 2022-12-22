Religion: The Season’s Reason

As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, we wished Steve Mason a happy birthday and Rick and Terry Lett a happy 34th wedding anniversary. Special prayers of healing were requested for several. Jerry Abercrombie greeted the congregation and opened our service with prayer.

The adult Sunday school class studied John 2:11-23, taught by Rick Lett. The lesson reminds us that Jesus brought honor to the Father in word and deed. "He was raised from the dead with a glorified body and appeared to His disciples as the person who was with them before His crucifixion." We should "see Jesus working in even the small things, we should worship God in spirit and truth and worship Jesus as the Son of God."

The congregation joined voices in singing Christmas carols led by Karen Gardner, and Mitchell Lett and Rick served as offertory ushers.

We then enjoyed our annual Christmas play, directed by Terry Lett. "A Christmas to Remember," a story set in 1881, was about the importance of helping others in need, especially during this time of year. It was a lesson a father gave his son about putting others first and that giving is more important than receiving.

Cast members included Tyrel, Tiffany, Kinslie, Dirk, Derek, David, Kitty and Linda, with Jerry as the narrator. The play reminds us what Christmas is all about and the real reason for the season. It was a wonderful play and Jerry thanked Terry for all her work on it and the beautiful props.

Rick Lett gave the benediction, and then sacks of fruit and candy were distributed to everyone there.

We invite you to worship with us next Sunday, on Christmas Day. Join us for Christmas carols, the reading of the Christmas story, and responsive reading. We wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. We ask for God's greatest blessings upon you in the new year and that we all remember the real reason for the season.

We invite you to Bible Study on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m., and Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome at Mill Creek Baptist Church, located 3½ miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90.

-- The opinions expressed are those of the author.