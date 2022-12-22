Murphy Places Second At KC Stampede

McDonald County junior wrestler Samuel Murphy placed second overall in the 215-pound weight class at the 2022 Kansas City Stampede held at Bartle Hall in Kansas City.

Murphy lost a 2-1 decision in triple overtime to 2022 Class 1 state champion Rylan Kuhn of St. Pius (Kansas City).

"Great tournament," said McDonald County coach Josh Factor. "Very tough competition."

Prior to the loss in the finals, Murphy won his previous four matches, defeating Jedidiah Hampton of Jay, Okla., (decision 4-1) in round 2 and then defeating Platte County Class 3 state champion Jake Fernandez 3-1 with a takedown in overtime in a rematch of last year's Class 3 semifinals, where Fernandez defeated Murphy.

Murphy then beat Fort Osage's Gavin Gallman, 4-2, in the quarterfinals with another takedown in overtime, and then beat Nixa's Brennan Carey, 3-2, with yet another takedown in overtime.

"Three overtime victories and all came down to a takedown, and he scored the takedown all three times," Factor said of Murphy.

Murphy was unable to get the takedown victory in the finals, and it came down to tiebreakers, where each wrestler had 30 seconds to score. Kuhn scored a point in the first tiebreaker and Murphy was unable to match it. Then in the second tiebreaker, Kuhn kept Murphy from scoring to earn the win.

"Ultimately, what Samuel learned there is he's got to get better on his top and bottom," Factor said.

McDonald County senior Blaine Ortiz went 4-2 in the 138-pound division and finished in the top 16, losing the match that would have placed him in the top eight.

Senior Levi Smith also went 4-2, losing his first match and working back through the consolation rounds with four straight wins before falling.

Junior Jayce Hitt did not compete in the tournament because of a foot injury, Factor said.

The Mustangs had several other wrestlers competing in the tournament.

Malosi Sosef, Cross Spencer and Colter Vick each had two wins, while Robinson Yoshino had a win.

Kaden Most, Eberson Perez and Huxley Wardlaw also participated in the tournament.

"More than anything, just getting those guys experience," Factor said.

Overall, the Mustangs finished 44th out of 67 teams competing.