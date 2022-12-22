MCHS Wins 1 Of 3 In Mustang Classic

ANDERSON -- The game for fifth place of the 2022 Mustang Classic felt more like a championship contest as the Richmond Spartans and the McDonald County Mustangs put up a hard-fought battle to see which one would come out of the three-game event with a 2-1 record.

When the dust had settled, it was Richmond that was left standing by virtue of a 52-46 win in the game played Saturday, Dec. 17, at Mustang Arena.

"I think both teams knew this was an important game," said McDonald County coach Brandon Joines. "We both wanted to be 2-1 coming out of (the tournament), and both teams put in their best efforts to try to achieve that. Some different things go our way instead of theirs, and we take care of the ball, and things go a little better for us."

Richmond coach Kevin Jermain said, "With about a minute left, my assistant said it really feels like a championship game. It was an intense battle and both teams really got up to play for the third day in a row. It was a good crowd, and they were really into it. It was an exciting game."

Richmond improves to 5-2 on the season with the win, while the Mustangs slip to 5-4.

Spurred on by the vocal crowd, the two teams went toe to toe from the opening tip. The Mustangs opened an 11-8 lead after the first quarter of play and owned a 21-18 edge after a 10-10 second quarter.

But the Spartans gained the upper hand with an 18-9 third quarter that included two 3-pointers by Trevin Quick and 6-of-8 free-throw shooting as a team.

McDonald County trimmed the deficit to three (40-37) with just over five minutes left in the game when Dalton McClain stole the ball and scored on a layup.

Jack Grogue, Richmond's 6-8, 265-pound senior, then sank a short jumper, pushing the lead back to 42-37 with 4:58 remaining.

Sterling Woods scored on a putback with 4:25 to play, making it 42-39, before the two teams swapped 3-pointers. Richmond added a layup with 3:17 to go, only to see McClain drain a three 18 seconds later, pulling the Mustangs back within three at 47-44.

Each team then missed a 3-pointer but, with the Spartans on offense, Cross Dowd tipped the ball away from behind a Richmond player. Woods picked up the loose ball, drove in for the layup and was fouled. He missed the free throw, leaving the Richmond lead at 49-46 with 1:55 on the clock.

The Spartans missed the front end of a one-and-one at the other end and the Mustangs rebounded the miss but turned the ball back over to Richmond, which went 3 of 4 from the free-throw line in the final 0:37.1 to secure the win.

Jermain said the Spartans were able to seal the victory by keeping their composure down the stretch.

"Those were two really good teams, two evenly-matched teams," he said. "We had a couple of turnovers and they made a couple of tough shots, but we didn't panic and kind of just got back within ourselves and did a really good job."

He said he told his players "to just move the ball and, if they were going to come out on us, we would just move the ball and take care of it, and we did a good job of doing that."

The game wasn't without its share of physical play, with McDonald County's Destyn Dowd leaving the game for a couple of minutes at one point after getting knocked to the ground and suffering a cut above his left eye.

"We can sit here and talk about all the calls that didn't go our way," Joines said, "but, at the same time, we turned the ball over four or five times in the fourth quarter, and that's tough to overcome, especially in a close, tight game."

He added, "We got the shots we wanted, we just didn't necessarily knock them all down."

McDonald County's senior starting backcourt of Woods and Cross Dowd led the Mustangs with 15 and 13 points, respectively. McClain, another senior guard, contributed 10 points, Weston Gordon six and Destyn Dowd two.

Grogue, Richmond's big presence in the paint, finished with 14 points, one behind Eli Steele's team-high 15. Gabriel Johnson added 12, and Quick and Thomas Murphy eight and three, respectively.

"I think we did an excellent job on (Grogue)," Joines said. "He's tough to handle inside, and he can step out and do some things on the perimeter and go mid-range. I thought we did an OK job on him early and even into the third quarter, but late in the game, when we were in foul trouble, he started getting it."

Jermaine said the caliber of play his team experienced in the classic, especially in its final game, is why the Spartans have enjoyed traveling to Anderson to play in the tournament.

"That's why we've come down to this tournament the last couple of years," he said, "to get that experience against some good, quality basketball teams. Obviously, you always want to play in a championship game, but that was a championship atmosphere against a quality team. It was a good experience for us."

Joines agreed, adding that games like this will only help the Mustangs for the rest of the season.

"Our goal, obviously, is to win every game, but if we could have come out of here 2-1, we'd have been feeling pretty good," he said. "We went 1-2 in the tournament, but we got to play a close, contested game to end it going into our Christmas break before the holiday tournament in Neosho. You want to have close games that prepare you for later on, and we want to be prepared for the postseason come district time. I feel like games like this are going to do that for us."

MCDONALD COUNTY 63, CARL JUNCTION 53

Joshua Pacheco scored 16 points -- 14 coming in the second half -- in leading the McDonald County Mustangs to a 63-53 decision over the Carl Junction Bulldogs in the Mustang Classic on Friday, Dec. 16, at Mustang Arena.

After a 14-14 first quarter, the Mustangs took a 33-31 lead into the intermission on the strength of a 19-17 second quarter. The second-stanza run was fueled by the outside shooting of Cross Dowd and Sterling Woods, who hit two 3-pointers each.

Pacheco then started to heat up in the third quarter. The junior hit three field goals and made 2 of 3 free throws, and Dowd drained another 3, sparking the Mustangs to a 46-39 advantage heading into the last quarter.

Pacheco scored six more points in the quarter, with post and fellow junior Toby Moore scoring four of his 12 points and Woods tossing in another 3 for a 17-14 quarter to solidify the 10-point win.

Besides Moore's dozen points, Dowd and Woods ended up with 13 apiece, Destyn Dowd five and Weston Gordon four.

Carl Junction's Cooper Vediz led all scorers with 19 points. He knocked down three 3s and, in the second half, 4 of 8 free throws to keep the Bulldogs close. Jett Hocut, who hit two 3s, finished with 12 points. Scoring six points each were Brody Pant, Ky Warren and Wyatt McAfee, with Lucas Vanlanduit and Deacon Endicott notching two points each.

FORT SMITH (ARK.) SOUTHSIDE 75, MCDONALD COUNTY 64

Fort Smith Southside outscored McDonald County 24-11 in the second quarter, and the Mavericks outran the Mustangs the rest of the way for a 75-64 win in the opening round of the 2022 Mustang Classic Thursday, Dec. 15, at Mustang Arena.

Southside hit a 3-pointer to close the first quarter, pulling the Mavericks within a point of the Mustangs, 17-16. That 3 started an 8-0 run for the Mavericks.

"We just started sharing the ball," said Southside head coach Stuart Adams. "We talked to them about pushing the ball up the floor and getting it out in transition. They weren't playing a lot of kids, so we thought, 'Hey, we can get into their legs right here' and started knocking down some shots and sharing the ball."

Trailing 26-21, the Mustangs put together a run of their own on the strength of two 3s by Cross Dowd, the second giving McDonald County a 27-26 advantage with 3:36 left in the half.

"We had Cross Dowd hit a couple of 3s in a row and took a 27-26 advantage, and it was almost like we settled in and said, 'OK, we're back on top, everything's fine," said McDonald County coach Brandon Joines. "And then they went on a 15-1 run and never really looked back from that."

Southside, which knocked down four 3s in the quarter, led 41-28 at the half before tacking on a 21-17 third quarter for a 62-45 cushion heading into the last quarter.

McDonald County fought back in the fourth with two more 3s from Dowd and one from Destyn Dowd, and actually won the quarter, 19-13.

"As great as that second quarter was, I thought the fourth quarter was as bad," said Adams.

Cross Dowd, who knocked down eight 3s in the game, led all scorers with 26 points. Sterling Woods and Destyn Dowd scored 11 points each, Toby Moore eight, Weston Gordon six and Dalton McClain two.

"We gave up a lot of points tonight," said Adams. "We knew coming into the game (Cross Dowd) could shoot. We talked about it before the game, but he's good with the step-back move and can create space. I saw one time, I think his feet slipped, and he still knocked it down. He's a great shooter and a great player."

Levi Steele, who hit five 3s, paced the Mavericks with 21 points. Yazed Taforo added 19 and Joshua Merrell 10.

Joines said, "Our bread and butter is that we have to do the job on the defensive end and that leads so much to our offense. But when we slack off and don't want to put in the work on the defensive end, bad things are going to happen. Bad things happened tonight, and we let them happen. It's not OK for us, and we can't be satisfied with that.

"We let all the momentum go," he continued, "and a lot of it was just missed opportunities on the offensive end, and then we didn't want to hustle back on defense."

UP NEXT

McDonald County's next game will be against the Huntsville (Ark.) Eagles in the Neosho Holiday Classic. The game will be played in the Neosho Junior High Gym on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at noon.