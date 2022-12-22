McDonald County Santa Letters

Dear Santa,

My name is Caleb. I have been very good this year I hope you bring me Spidercat PoWeR wneeiSSemitRyck noueR boArd. Ill set out cooKies.

From, CALEB

Dear Santa,

My name is Reece. I have peen very good this year. I 1. dirt bike, 2. bet, 3. bexlng groveo. I'll set out cooKies.

From, Reece

Dear Santa,

My name Finnley. i have been very good this year. i hope you bring me 1. bike, 2. surf board, 3. hover board.

Finnley

Dear Santa,

My name i Mesley. I have been good good this y. the ye xxgstoh. 1. PS5, PS PS5, $4 PS5S, I I seQQl

Dear Santa,

My name is Olivia. I have been very good this Year. I hope you bring Tablet, doll, Barbie. I'll set out cookie!

From, Olivia

Dear Santa,

My name is Zoey. I have been very good this yedR. I hope you bring me 1. Phone, 2. Watch, 3. Cat. I'll set out cookies!

From, Zoey

Dear Santa,

My name is, I have been very good this year. I hope you bring 1. hover board, 2. slime, 3. tOyelf. I'll set ou Kooki.

From, Erica

Dear Santa,

My name is Kelsey. I have been very good this yea. I hope you bring me caSE and Dogs. Ill Set out OOOkies!

From, Kelsey

Dear Santa,

My name is Kyley. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me 1. shakebah, 2. sisqyF, 3. elf stuffe bahlmox. I'll set out cooKies!

From, Kyley

Dear Santa,

My name is Clayton. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me a ltwoike, cat, picup. I'll set out cookies!

From, Clayton

Dear Santa,

My name is Tatum. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me 1. a kitten, Squishmellow, Barbie dream house. I'll set out cookies!

From, Tatum

Dear Santa,

My name is Waylon. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me boxing gloves, gegco, snake. I'll set out cookies.

From, Waylon

Dear Santa,

My name is Lillian. I hood thlnt very. hope you bring me I usntorv wushlowe, kutun, nvn.

From, Lillian

Dear Santa,

My name is Henry. I ave been very good this yer. I hope you bring me 1. Gegu, 2. dirlt, 3. sneke. I'll set out cookies!

From, Henry

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaelynn. I Have been very good tHis year. I Hope you bring me 10 Horses, 10 Horse, 1 fence, 10 reig. I'll set out cookies!

From, Kaelynn

Dear Santa,

My name is Kya. I have good this year. I hope you bring me 1. hover, 2. camera, 3. slime. I'll set out cookies!

From, Kya

Dear Santa,

My name is Zoe. I have been very good this Year. I hope you bring 1. toy, 2. ntsuf, 3. bik. I'll set out.

From, Zoe

Dear Santa,

1. hoverboard, 2. surfboard, 3. toy. hoverboard, toy, surfboard, hoverboard, hoverboard, toy, toy.

Jarjon

