McDonald County Santa Letters

Dear Santa,
My name is Caleb. I have been very good this year I hope you bring me Spidercat PoWeR wneeiSSemitRyck noueR boArd. Ill set out cooKies.
From, CALEB
Dear Santa,
My name is Reece. I have peen very good this year. I 1. dirt bike, 2. bet, 3. bexlng groveo. I'll set out cooKies.
From, Reece
Dear Santa,
My name Finnley. i have been very good this year. i hope you bring me 1. bike, 2. surf board, 3. hover board.
Finnley
Dear Santa,
My name i Mesley. I have been good good this y. the ye xxgstoh. 1. PS5, PS PS5, $4 PS5S, I I seQQl
Dear Santa,
My name is Olivia. I have been very good this Year. I hope you bring Tablet, doll, Barbie. I'll set out cookie!
From, Olivia
Dear Santa,
My name is Zoey. I have been very good this yedR. I hope you bring me 1. Phone, 2. Watch, 3. Cat. I'll set out cookies!
From, Zoey
Dear Santa,
My name is, I have been very good this year. I hope you bring 1. hover board, 2. slime, 3. tOyelf. I'll set ou Kooki.
From, Erica
Dear Santa,
My name is Kelsey. I have been very good this yea. I hope you bring me caSE and Dogs. Ill Set out OOOkies!
From, Kelsey
Dear Santa,
My name is Kyley. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me 1. shakebah, 2. sisqyF, 3. elf stuffe bahlmox. I'll set out cooKies!
From, Kyley
Dear Santa,
My name is Clayton. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me a ltwoike, cat, picup. I'll set out cookies!
From, Clayton
Dear Santa,
My name is Tatum. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me 1. a kitten, Squishmellow, Barbie dream house. I'll set out cookies!
From, Tatum
Dear Santa,
My name is Waylon. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me boxing gloves, gegco, snake. I'll set out cookies.
From, Waylon
Dear Santa,
My name is Lillian. I hood thlnt very. hope you bring me I usntorv wushlowe, kutun, nvn.
From, Lillian
Dear Santa,
My name is Henry. I ave been very good this yer. I hope you bring me 1. Gegu, 2. dirlt, 3. sneke. I'll set out cookies!
From, Henry
Dear Santa,
My name is Kaelynn. I Have been very good tHis year. I Hope you bring me 10 Horses, 10 Horse, 1 fence, 10 reig. I'll set out cookies!
From, Kaelynn
Dear Santa,
My name is Kya. I have good this year. I hope you bring me 1. hover, 2. camera, 3. slime. I'll set out cookies!
From, Kya
Dear Santa,
My name is Zoe. I have been very good this Year. I hope you bring 1. toy, 2. ntsuf, 3. bik. I'll set out.
From, Zoe
Dear Santa,
1. hoverboard, 2. surfboard, 3. toy. hoverboard, toy, surfboard, hoverboard, hoverboard, toy, toy.
Jarjon