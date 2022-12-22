McDonald County Press Obituary For Dec. 22, 2022

Donadine "Donnie" King

Feb. 28, 1936

Dec. 8, 2022

Donadine "Donnie" King, age 86, of Shell Knob, Missouri, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Berryville, Arkansas, after a long illness. She was born on February 28, 1936, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Robert and Goldie King, the second of identical twins with her sister, Geraldine. Her Mother, Goldie, passed away due to complications of the delivery.

While attending school, she was quite athletic, playing several sports. After graduating from Smithville High School in 1954, she married Jerry Harvey in 1955, with whom she had four children. After their marriage, she worked at Hallmark while living in the Kansas City area. They relocated to their farm at Rocky Comfort, Missouri. She and her family attended the Church of Christ church for many years. Donnie relocated to Neosho, Missouri, then, after several years, settled in Bella Vista, Arkansas. She was employed by McDonald County News as an Ad Sales Representative while living in Bella Vista and took great pride in achieving success in that role. Several years after retiring from that job, she relocated to live with her daughter, Traci, and her husband, in Shell Knob, Missouri. She enjoyed visiting Eagles Aerie #4155 with her daughter. Donnie was an accomplished bird watcher and loved flower gardening, traveling, and cruising. She also enjoyed taking boat rides on Table Rock Lake.

Surviving are two sons, Terry and his wife Debra Harvey of Centerville, Utah, Charles Harvey of Bella Vista, Arkansas, and daughter, Traci and her husband Walter Hargett, MD of Shell Knob, Missouri: her grandchildren, Nathan Harvey of Bella Vista, Arkansas, Tara and Chris Tinsley of Pineville, Missouri, and Charlie and Kindra Harvey of Texas,

Jacob and Kaitlyn Harvey of Neosho, Missouri, Christia and Martin Arsenault of Montreal, QC Canada, Alexisa and Todd Storms of Monett, Missouri, Daniel J Harvey of Rocky Comfort, Missouri, Christopher J. Harvey of Neosho, Missouri. Also surviving her are nephews, David and Candy Marker of Clearmont, Missouri, Tim and Robin Marker, and nieces, Linda Hicks & Geri K. Pruett, all of Kansas City, Missouri. She was also survived by her faithful fur baby, Chloe.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Robert and Goldie King, sister Geraldine Pruett, son Bradley Harvey, and daughter-in-law Cindy Harvey.

Graveside services, under the direction of the Clark Funeral Home in Neosho, Missouri, were held at Rocky Comfort Cemetery at 2:00 pm on December 19, 2022

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions to the Abou Ben Adhem Shrine Temple Hospital Transportation Fund. This fund helps the Hospital Dads transport the Shrine kids to the Shriner's Hospital for Children in St. Louis and back.

PAID OBITUARY