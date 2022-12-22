McDonald County Noel Primary

Noel Primary School

Dear Santa,

This year, I would like:

Thank you,

Nezzie

Dear Santa,

This year, I would like:

A hoverboard and a drone and Some youth lg. cloths. Some toy cars and a rc car PoKemon and im 9 years old playStation nintedo Switch

Thank you,

Tommy

Dear Santa,

This year, I would like:

A lot of slimelicker and a new jeans and a shart and shos like nike my shos size 3 1/2 M and food and fidget and a iphone13 and a pink camra and a fake nails. I am 10 yers old

Thank you,

Alisha Boaz

Dear Santa,

This year, I would like:

A Slimelicker a blue color A close with black jenes and a black shirt small sise 12. a new pair of Nike sise 12. and a new iphone12 and a fidgets and a camra pink. I am 8 year old and my favorite color is black and white and red.

Thank you,

Rosanah Timson

Dear Santa,

This year, I would like:

Dear santa, this year I would a rainbow High dolls. I wont ten dolls and sum pans. and Sherts and Shoos and two BooKs I am 8 year old. my sise is 10,12 shoe size - womens 7

Thank you,

Jaeraline

Dear Santa,

This year, I would like:

A big baf of twizzlers, I need some earmuffs, The Hunger Game series, Sno pants. I am nine yers old and my favorite color is purple

Thank you,

Violet

Dear Santa,

This year, I would like:

I want fo chrisms dols and pokemon cards and puzzles and Barbies and LOL dolls. I am 8 years old. My favorite colors are pink, purple and red.

Thank you,

Shilo Owens

Dear Santa,

This year, I would like:

Demon Slayer Cos play tanjiro Kamoda. Toy Katana. Fake Katohs bth Animes books and mini rebrox toy 9 yrs old and favit coler is blak!

Thank you,

Steve

Dear Santa,

This year, I would like:

Art tool Pokemon. cards and paint. toy gun and toy. robot lago dog. toy and playse fishin rod Im 10 year old!

Thank you,

Brandon

Dear Santa,

This year, I would like:

Pokemon cards

cierhes (clothes size 10/12)

PS4

Jago marvel

pm 8

inmr covor is bole.

Thank you,

Braxton.

Dear Santa,

This year, I would like:

A Bascet Ball and I wold lik a phone and a fyild and a volybBall and a nike and a toye sorts and a toys gun I am 9 yos old

Thank you,

Dwight

Dear Santa,

This year, I wouldlike:

Dear Santa, I wood like sum shous ples and my sise is 3 and May I git sum book ples and my rail name is Tatiana but jus col me Layna.

Thank you,

Layna

Dear Santa,

This year, I would like:

Nike toy Kotacha figet, a shinfige, beabea gun, Huverbord, Legeday rey Pokemon, iphone, Shoe size is 2.5. I am 8 year old.

Thank you,

Josiah

Dear Santa,

This year, I would like:

2 Ranbo High Doll's, Stickrs, toy rander I can feed. Shoos sizz 13, toy chromebook, Clothes, I phon13, Bell I'm 8 yers old.

Thank you,

Brooklynn Spence

Dear Santa,

This year, I would like:

a new pokemon and a new camra and my favorite is nail. A s size and my size is kind of small. And I want a new figdges. We love you santa. I am 8 years old. And I wish a happy Merry Chistmis.

Thank you,

Lynette peter

