McDonald County Noel Primary

Noel Primary School
Dear Santa,
This year, I would like:
I wud like mov FRozen I li KARIika. I wublIKA peruvsegrs IeDLuov HsssIzs
Thank you,
Nezzie
Dear Santa,
This year, I would like:
A hoverboard and a drone and Some youth lg. cloths. Some toy cars and a rc car PoKemon and im 9 years old playStation nintedo Switch
Thank you,
Tommy
Dear Santa,
This year, I would like:
A lot of slimelicker and a new jeans and a shart and shos like nike my shos size 3 1/2 M and food and fidget and a iphone13 and a pink camra and a fake nails. I am 10 yers old
Thank you,
Alisha Boaz
Dear Santa,
This year, I would like:
A Slimelicker a blue color A close with black jenes and a black shirt small sise 12. a new pair of Nike sise 12. and a new iphone12 and a fidgets and a camra pink. I am 8 year old and my favorite color is black and white and red.
Thank you,
Rosanah Timson
Dear Santa,
This year, I would like:
Dear santa, this year I would a rainbow High dolls. I wont ten dolls and sum pans. and Sherts and Shoos and two BooKs I am 8 year old. my sise is 10,12 shoe size - womens 7
Thank you,
Jaeraline
Dear Santa,
This year, I would like:
A big baf of twizzlers, I need some earmuffs, The Hunger Game series, Sno pants. I am nine yers old and my favorite color is purple
Thank you,
Violet
Dear Santa,
This year, I would like:
I want fo chrisms dols and pokemon cards and puzzles and Barbies and LOL dolls. I am 8 years old. My favorite colors are pink, purple and red.
Thank you,
Shilo Owens
Dear Santa,
This year, I would like:
Demon Slayer Cos play tanjiro Kamoda. Toy Katana. Fake Katohs bth Animes books and mini rebrox toy 9 yrs old and favit coler is blak!
Thank you,
Steve
Dear Santa,
This year, I would like:
Art tool Pokemon. cards and paint. toy gun and toy. robot lago dog. toy and playse fishin rod Im 10 year old!
Thank you,
Brandon
Dear Santa,
This year, I would like:
Pokemon cards
cierhes (clothes size 10/12)
PS4
Jago marvel
pm 8
inmr covor is bole.
Thank you,
Braxton.
Dear Santa,
This year, I would like:
A Bascet Ball and I wold lik a phone and a fyild and a volybBall and a nike and a toye sorts and a toys gun I am 9 yos old
Thank you,
Dwight
Dear Santa,
This year, I wouldlike:
Dear Santa, I wood like sum shous ples and my sise is 3 and May I git sum book ples and my rail name is Tatiana but jus col me Layna.
Thank you,
Layna
Dear Santa,
This year, I would like:
Nike toy Kotacha figet, a shinfige, beabea gun, Huverbord, Legeday rey Pokemon, iphone, Shoe size is 2.5. I am 8 year old.
Thank you,
Josiah
Dear Santa,
This year, I would like:
2 Ranbo High Doll's, Stickrs, toy rander I can feed. Shoos sizz 13, toy chromebook, Clothes, I phon13, Bell I'm 8 yers old.
Thank you,
Brooklynn Spence
Dear Santa,
This year, I would like:
a new pokemon and a new camra and my favorite is nail. A s size and my size is kind of small. And I want a new figdges. We love you santa. I am 8 years old. And I wish a happy Merry Chistmis.
Thank you,
Lynette peter