McDonald County Booking Reports

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Dec. 11
Leandra Marie Jones, 43, Grove, OK, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less or marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, driving while revoked or driving while suspended, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Derrick Allen Baker, 29, Goodman, burglary – second degree
Dec. 12
April Marie Smith, 36, Noel, probation violation (2), assault – second degree – special victim, unlawful use of a weapon – subsection 11 – possession of a weapon and a felony controlled substance, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, delivery of controlled substance except 25 grams or less of marijuana on synthetic cannabinoid
Gregory Scott Nelson, 53, Anderson, equipment violation
Jeremiah Gerald Moody, 41, Goodman, domestic assault – third degree, unlawful use of a weapon – subsection 3 – discharged into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method
Aaron Lee Burdette, 25, Goodman, domestic assault – third degree
Dec. 13
Kenneth Kendrell Wooten, 25, Noel, domestic assault – fourth degree – first or second offense
Keith Wayne Davis, 31, Anderson, court ordered sanction
Dec. 14
Steam Rukan, 57, Waipahu, HI, property damage – second degree
Andrew Scott Cocchiaro, 26, Anderson, violation of order of protection for adult – first offense
Dakota Paul House, 28, Seneca, stealing - $25,000 or more
Bobby Roy Lewis Jr., 47, Eucha, OK, operating a vehicle on a highway without valid or no license, speeding (26-30 mph over), DWI – alcohol
Dec. 16
Rudy Rene Mendez-Ordonez, 33, Southwest City, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
Ashley Renee Hoyer, 36, no address provided, stealing - $750 or more
Dec. 17
Roel Rene Vasquez, 30, Noel, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 16-19 mph), operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
Denis Kinu, 22, Lanagan, assault – first degree or attempt, armed criminal action
Sharnan Anna Zimmerman, 51, Anderson, burglary – second degree