McDonald County Booking Reports

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Dec. 11

Leandra Marie Jones, 43, Grove, OK, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less or marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, driving while revoked or driving while suspended, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Derrick Allen Baker, 29, Goodman, burglary – second degree

Dec. 12

April Marie Smith, 36, Noel, probation violation (2), assault – second degree – special victim, unlawful use of a weapon – subsection 11 – possession of a weapon and a felony controlled substance, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, delivery of controlled substance except 25 grams or less of marijuana on synthetic cannabinoid

Gregory Scott Nelson, 53, Anderson, equipment violation

Jeremiah Gerald Moody, 41, Goodman, domestic assault – third degree, unlawful use of a weapon – subsection 3 – discharged into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method

Aaron Lee Burdette, 25, Goodman, domestic assault – third degree

Dec. 13

Kenneth Kendrell Wooten, 25, Noel, domestic assault – fourth degree – first or second offense

Keith Wayne Davis, 31, Anderson, court ordered sanction

Dec. 14

Steam Rukan, 57, Waipahu, HI, property damage – second degree

Andrew Scott Cocchiaro, 26, Anderson, violation of order of protection for adult – first offense

Dakota Paul House, 28, Seneca, stealing - $25,000 or more

Bobby Roy Lewis Jr., 47, Eucha, OK, operating a vehicle on a highway without valid or no license, speeding (26-30 mph over), DWI – alcohol

Dec. 16

Rudy Rene Mendez-Ordonez, 33, Southwest City, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Ashley Renee Hoyer, 36, no address provided, stealing - $750 or more

Dec. 17

Roel Rene Vasquez, 30, Noel, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 16-19 mph), operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Denis Kinu, 22, Lanagan, assault – first degree or attempt, armed criminal action

Sharnan Anna Zimmerman, 51, Anderson, burglary – second degree