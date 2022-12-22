Letters to Santa from Anderson

Anderson Elementary

Mrs. Paul - First Grade

December 2, 2022

Dear Santa Clauss,

My name is Abigail Ewell. Ihave been good How Hav You been. IPleAse Want red lip Suick.

Your friend,

Abigail Ewell

December 2,2022

Dear SantaClaus,

My naMe is Carson Fisher.I have ben be have. Kan You binprasent.

Your friend,

Carson Fisher

December 2, 2022

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Sophia Longnecker. I Have been nis to my sisr. How dus reindeer fli.

Your frind,

Sophia Longnecker

December 2, 2022

Dear Santa Claus, My name is Zayden Manion. I have been gode. How do you feed your elfs. Please get me a pet chickn.

Your friend,

Zayden Manion

December 2, 2022

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is James Sutton. I have been god thz yeer. Do yu like cookies. Can I pleaz hav a buk.

Your friend,

Jaymes Sutton

December 2, 2022

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Sienna Anzar. I have been nis to my techr. How du yue control the reindeer. Please breg me a dol.

Your friend,

Sienna Anzar

December 2, 2022

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Alan Montes. I Have been nIs to my family. How arn you feed the randeer Please kud you get me a prest.

Your friend,

Alan Montes

December 2, 2022

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Stevie Kay Suttle. I have been gud. I want a stufft Red noz raindeer. How are your raindeer filing?

Your friend,

Stevie Kay Suttle

December 2, 2022

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Josiah Washam. I have been good thes year. How doow yow drek all the milk. Wot I wont is a hoverboard.

Your friend,

Josiah Washam

December 2, 2022

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Addyson Burts. I have been Good. How are You Santa Claus. I wunt for Crismis is 10 real cat.

Your friend,

Addy Burts

December 2, 2022

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Jackson Jones. I have been nice. How do you stay worm in the snow? Please can i have a nitendo swith.

Your friend,

Jackson Jones

Mrs. Bradley -- First Grade

Dear Santa,

How is Rudof? I wud like eermufs for Christmas. I wod like for evre won to hav a pillow for Christmas.

Love,

Savannah Hernandez

Dear Santa,

Is it snoweng? I wud lik a Barbe kar for Christmas. I wud lik Savannah to hav a babe dol.

Love,

Jazmin Gonzalez

Dear Santa,

Is it snoweng? I wud lik a jump rop for Christmas. I wod lik Jazmin to hav a Barbe.

Thank you,

Jennifer Yalismar

Dear Santa,

How is Rudof? I wud like a Nintendo Swich for Christmas. I wud like Eli to hav the same.

Your friend,

Malachi Willis

Dear Santa,

How is Rudof? I want a srprise for Christmas. I wud like for my friends to have a good Christmas.

Your friend,

Caleb Forcum

Dear Santa,

Is it snowing in the North Pole? Surprise me for my Cristmas presint. I want you to give a house to all of the peple in the world.

Your friend,

Zayla Sampson

Dear Santa,

How is Rudof? I wud like an ifone for Christmas. I want my sister to hav new arpods.

Love,

Eli Miner

Dear Santa,

How is Rudof? I want an xbox for Chrismas. I want my family to hav cake.

Love,

Doc Yousey

Dear Santa,

How is Rudoff doing? I wud like a toy car. Wud you get my mom and dad a shirt?

Love,

Keatyn Morgan

Dear Santa,

Is it snowing at the north pole? I want a bike for Christmas. I want all to have a good Christmas.

Love,

Stella Bailes

Dear Santa,

Haw is Mises Clos? I want a Dansing Loma. I want my family to hav a good Christmas.

Love,

Berkley Speagle

Dear Santa,

How is Misis Clos? I want a robot for Crismis. I wud like for my family to hav new fons.

Your friend,

Ezekiel Wells

Dear Santa,

How is Rudof? I want legos for Christmas. I want my family to hav a new dog.

Love,

Greyson Moffett

Dear Santa,

I want a Bowzer and a Mario. I would like you to bring presents to everyone in my class.

Love,

Grady Campbell

Dear Santa,

Is it snowing? I want an xbox for Chritmas. I wud like for everyone to hav a good life.

Love,

Jexxer Bycroft

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want a Christmas tree for Christmas. Can you bring my family presents?

Love,

Dilin Ezra

Dear Santa,

How is Rudof? I want pla-dow for Christmas. Can you get my friend a toy?

Love,

Jennifer Yalismar

Dear Santa,

Is it snowing? I would like Ben 10 and Pokemon cards. I would like Brantley to have a present.

Love,

Declan Sanders

Mrs. Ramsey -- Second Grade

Dear Santa,

Are You Doing Good Santa? What I Want For Christmas. A Polly The Party book, Fun Fairy, play dough, and chocolate bombs.

Love,

Payton

Dear santa

You are really Good at delivering presents every night on christmas and the efs are the bast at making tors for every boy and girl. Maue I have a now poon a now poon casse is a mermaid a mermaid makeup a barbie doll a mermaid blacit a mermaid toty a braw a unicorn tedy brgun a mermaid diall hosa tor cara tor bapar car a new arcobacter

Love,

Analeigha

Dear Santa,

I hope you, Mrs. Claus, the elves and the reindeer have had a good year. I would like to have farm toys for Christmas. The farm toys I would like to have are a hay truck, hay trailer, cattle trailer, fence and farm animals. Are the elves being good. Have a good Christmas.

Sincerely,

Aidan

Dear Santa,

you are really good at delivering presents evey night on christmas i hope you, mrs.claus, the elves, and reindeer have had a good year. This year i would like to have, doll.

Love,

Kori

Dear Santa,

I hope you have had a good year. Are the elves being good I want 4wheeler and a switch for christmas.

love,

kreese

Dear santa,

You are really good at delivering presents every night on christmas every hope you mrs claus the lves and the reindeer have had a good year i would like to have vivant this year. i want to haf a cat. i want to haf my taeher for ever.

Sincerely,

Adalyn

Dear Santa,

You are really good at delivering presents every night on Christmas. I hope you, Mrs.Claus the elves, and the reindeer have a good year! This year I would like to have farm toys!

Sincerely,

Lucas Pierce

Dear Santa

Are you doing good I want LOL doll baking boke phone Rainbow magic Holly christmas Fair Fly guy.

Sincerely

Teagan

Merry Christmas.Santa.

Dear santa,

Hello How are you and Mrs claus doing Have the elves been busy Are they being good just open the Door cause i don't Have a chimney. don't forget my Brother mascher you have a great christmas bye santa bye Mrs claus

Sincerely,

Isaac

Dear Santa,

I want a robot toy that moves. I also want a big car that I can drive. I want 2 Ryan toys. Have a Merry Christmas, Santa!

Sincerely,

Jaydon

Dear Santa,

Hi santa are you ready for Christmas? I hope you are because you are going to have to do it again soon and mack sher you eat the cookies and I think you are the best. May I have a cool toy please.

Sincerely from

Laynie divine thomas

Dear Santa,

hello have you had a good year are you ready for christmas as this year i would like to have air pods and some hot weelscars. Dont forget to drink the milk and eat the cookies at my house.

Love,

Ben

Dear Santa,

How are you? Are you Ready for christmasI How Are the elves Merrychristmas

Love,

Diesel

Deer Santa

Are the reindeer ready? This year I want a Patrick mahomes NFL Player Lego real size set for christmas and a Harry Potter Lego set also a Chiefs Puzzle.

Sincerely

Asher c.

Dear Santa,

You are really good at delivering presents every night on christma. I hoqe you / Mrs claus the elves and the reindeer have had a good year. Thes year I would like to have my crismistreeis in my livrimrom. I want a Pokemon racore.

Sincerely,

Leroy Dale Marion.

Dear Santa,

Be careful riding your sled. You are good at making presents. I want a ps5 and pokemon cards.

Sincerely,

Ian

Dear Santa,

You are really good at delivering presents every night on Christmas . Hav the elves bin good? I want a pink safe . a Reymoe hie dallas. A Reymoe hie dallas car.

Sincerely,

Kynzlee Marie Spencer

Dear Santa,

Hello! How are you and Mrs.Claus doing? May I please have a Bairbe dream house, a pricess coleshen, Rainbow magic Holly the Chismas fairy, a fairy princess consume a purple please. I really Love you! I hope you my list!

Sincerely,

Adelynn

Dear Santa,

I my thafl for you. How are you and your families? How is Rudolph feeling. I want a mermaid tale. Have a good christmas .I love you.

Sincerely,

Elli

Dear Santa,

Hello! How are you and Mrs Claus doing? Have the elves been busy? Are they being good? Are all of the presents made? What I want is a vr headset. I hope I get it. Have a good Christmas and don't forget the presents!

Sincerely,

Asher Toney

Dear Santa

It 's amazing how you fly around the world to deliver presents.To every boy and girl . but the elf's needs sum suport to git

done faster. So now I would like to have a new lego set and a toy robot.

Sincerely,

Emory

Dear Santa,

You are the Best. is my Elf Zuma Doing Good Santa ? is rudolf oK ? I Want a Little reindeer a intindo swich arc kitfox Please have a good christmas!

Sincerely,

Kypton

Ms. Warford -- Second Grade

Doar Santa,

how are You doweing. my a sacit gadre. I have din gud and I hwus hwugring if you bring Robux. are you ril yes ro no if you are ril put a chac mrc on yes ro No mare cisms sato.

Sincerely,

Kenzlie

Dear Santa,

how are your elfs doing. I'm a 2nd grader. I Love chriStmas. I want a robot and a car that I can drive.

Love,

Justin

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am a 2nd grader. And I am 7 years old. This year I would like to receive the bigest size of Squishmallow the cat, any cat. And a chrombook.

Love,

Maisie

Dear Santa,

Has my elf angel been nice or noughty? I will lev you cooies and milk. Mo If my sister leaves yoLl a note tll her the tof. I wold like any suprise for Christmas.

Sincerely,

Yuffie

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite reindeer? I'm 8 years old and I have been good every day. I want an elf book and a Squishmallow.

Sincerely,

Lottie Abigail

Dear Santa,

December 1, 2022

How old are you? I'm a girl and I'm a 2nt grader. For Christmes I wanta Sqaish mellow named Rossie and a Chromebook. I have been good. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Oakley Marie

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite cookie? I'm 8 years old. I want a phone for christmas. How are you? How old are you?

Sincerely,

Ella Kate

Dear Santa,

How do reindeer fly? How old are you? I would like a squish mellow. and a hot coco bomb. I have been good at school and at home.

Sincerely,

Callie grace

December-1-22

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite cookie? I am thankful for you and jesus decause you made christmas. for christmas I want a dirt bike a x box and I want pokemon violet and candy that's it!!

Sincerely,

Weston Michael

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite cookie? body have been a hofl uve being good. I woode wuot a spigalssis for christmas

Love,

John Edmonson

Dear Santa,

I want a rc and a PS5 and a PC. Santa what olre.

PS your favorite cookie??

Love,

Winton

Dear Santa,

May I hav a choclIt Ples and thac you.

Sincerely,

Zayia Safford

Dear Santa,

Are your elves doing ok. How is your favorite reindeer? I am seven years old and my favorite color is blue. I want for christmas is a Squish mellow.

Sincerely,

Paisley Moire

Dear Santa,

How old are you? I am 7. I want a remotecontrolcar. I have been good.

Sincerely,

Maverick

12-5-22

Dear Santa,

Dear Santa,

I have a Qecheis? do you knew my hones number yes (little check box drawn in) or no (little check box drawn in) do. a chemarc the Ghu you Chues now it is time for. toy I want a dragen ball Acunchen figr and a baby puppy. mrry christmas sant clos. am 7 yer old.

Sincerely,

Robert Roy

