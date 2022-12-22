City Discusses Tranquilizer Use For Animal Control Services





GOODMAN -- On Dec. 20, the city council discussed the possibility of providing the public works department animal control services the means to apprehend animals via tranquilizers. It also reviewed its policy with MOPERM and the future city budgets for the year 2023.

Present at this meeting were Mayor J.R. Fisher, Alderman John Bunch, Alderman Nicholas Smith, Alderman Beth Hallmark, Alderman Clay Sexson, and assistant city clerk Krystal Austen.

First on the agenda, the council considered its current status with MOPERM. According to the company's website, "MOPERM is the number one alternative for the property and liability protection (for the) needs of Missouri public entities." As the end of the year approaches, so will the city's 2022 insurance policy with the company.

Sexson made the motion to "approve the MOPERM Insurance for 2023," and all the aldermen concurred.

The public works department repaired the city's pavement buckles to prepare for the cold weather. This is important because extreme changes in weather temperatures can cause the road to expand and make it unsafe to drive.

Bunch took a moment to bring up a concern he and public works director Keith Estes had about animal control. He jokingly said the "animals do not want to participate" and requested the purchase of tranquilizers to apprehend the animals safely without "killing the animals."

Bunch acknowledges the city must consult with a veterinarian to know the proper dosage of the tranquilizers and the steps needed "to bring the animal back around." Hallmark raised some concerns about the liability of administering tranquilizers via darts to the animals and the potential backlash from owners of the animals.

Residents may ask: Why not use catch poles or animal graspers instead of darts?

"I would not want to be close to a mad dog," said Fisher. And then you got to get it up into the cage. I don't want no part in that."

The council plans to review the matter, which will include getting input from local veterinarians and evaluating the cost of training.

Other Business

Fisher said he is looking into the possible annexation of North Highway 59.

"That's going to be a lot of work," said Fisher. "I've already got a lot of the legwork done on the first section. You got one, two, three, four, five sections. Each one has a list of all the different things that need to be done."

"And I'm hoping to look at ... submitting it right at the first of the year," he added.

In November, the police department had "187 calls for service, 35 traffic stops, seven animal calls, 13 suspicious circumstances, and eight domestics."

The council paid bills in the amount of $17,884.20.

The city council approved a motion to close the "fiscal year as of Dec. 31, 2022" and then reopen on Jan. 1, 2023.

It also approved the city budgets for the 2023 fiscal year.

To watch the meeting, you may visit: Dec. 20 Goodman Meeting.



