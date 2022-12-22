Archery Students Develop Competitive Skills, Focus

Coach Keith Jones sees first-hand how archery students develop confidence and focus.

In his ten years of working with McDonald County archery students, he's seen archery become a lifelong skill.

"It's a big confidence booster," he said. "It gives them a place to fit in."

Unlike football or other specific skill-driven sports, archery involves students from all backgrounds and talents.

For instance, Jones' friend coaches archery in Pierce City. A paralyzed participant there shoots with his teeth. It's a testament to the wide-reaching aspects of archery.

Jones and Trinity Kenny, who head up the McDonald County Archery team, are determined to use archery to develop skills, a calm mentality and focus for competition. While practicing and competing, they see students flourish.

Interest continues to grow. This year, almost 40 sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students tried out, an uptick in interest. Because of that demand, coaches scheduled tryout times in different schools on different nights. Fifteen students were selected, based on their tryout scores, academic record and coachability: Camden Ball, Aideyn Steele, Thomas Gundel, Steffen Worden, Lilly Reeves, Roland Wardlaw, Natalie Friend, Lauren Holz, Kyler Willis, Ethan Tosh, Colton Duker, Terry Boyle, Natalie Drake, Kyler Vance and Isaiah Hobbs.

Coaches say working hand-in-hand with archers is rewarding.

Kenny sees students build confidence and truly enjoy the sport.

"Archery is a sport where the participant has control over everything, and this includes their mentality. Our students have to be able to have control over their physical exertion, but more than anything, they have to remain in a calm headspace," she said.

"You can't out-fitness in archery," Kenny said. "It is mind over matter."

From a coach's perspective, Kenny finds that archers calm themselves by taking a deep breath and rolling their shoulders before they touch an arrow.

"Even our more rambunctious archers have to make sure they are in the right head space before they start a flight," Kenny said.

Boys and girls alike compete in a sport in which they use their calm mentality to their advantage.

"In every scenario, I love watching young women be on a competitive level with young men. Archery, in particular, is just not all physical so it is a very even playing field for all students," Kenny said.

Students continue to flock to archery, learning mental calmness and sharpening skills that will help them in life. Kenny enjoys seeing that transformation.

"There is nothing I love more than watching our kiddos be competitive and score high in practice and at tournaments."