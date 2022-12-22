‘Shop With A Hero’ Spree Held At Jane Walmart





PINEVILLE -- On Monday evening, Jane Walmart was lined with law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency management members, and more heroes to offer McDonald County children a Christmas shopping experience. Two hundred thirty-eight children were invited to participate in the program, more than in prior years.

Children participating in "Shop with a Hero" were chosen by their schools, with each school in the county, including head start, placing nominations. Homeschooled children or children younger than the age of three were nominated by parents through an application process. Nearly two hundred forty children were chosen, with children under three years old allotted about $70 to spend in Walmart, and children four and older allotted about $100.

On Monday, 131 children shopped, with 110 more expected on Tuesday. On the first night of the program, 64 "heroes" from various county agencies shopped with children, with about 40 expected the second night. Lieutenant Michael Hall, the event organizer, said funds for the program were raised through various donations, fundraisers, school fundraisers, and a Walmart community grant. This year $25,371.84 was raised.

Hall said various county agencies were represented, noting the program's growth since its start as "Shop with a Cop" in 2005.

"We had 64 or so firemen, policemen, rescue, dispatch -- emergency services all around," Hall said. "We also had search and rescue, the four-state area search and rescue dogs. I invite every fire department, police department, the sheriff's office, conservation, highway patrol, dispatchers, emergency management, and any soldiers that are around."

Hall said heroes help children find items they need, such as winter coats and shoes first, then help the children pick out anything else they'd like to buy. Restrictions on purchases include violent video games and movies, shopping cards, phone cards, cell phones, or any kind of weapon.

Hall said there is nothing quite like seeing the children's faces after they've purchased their items.

"We love to see the kids' faces," Hall said, "and the interaction between the first responder and the kids ... and we just want the kids to have a good Christmas."

Conor Jones, McDonald County juvenile officer, said he participated in "Shop with a Hero" this year to give back to the community.

"This is a way to give back to the community and help the kids in need who may not have the best financial situation," Jones said. "That way, they can have all the gifts and the things they need this winter."

Jones said shopping with the children makes them feel more comfortable around law enforcement and enforces the fact that local "heroes" want to help take care of children in the community. Jones said, while shopping, one of the children he was helping was speechless when told he could spend $100 on himself.

"There were many times when kids were picking out items, and then they'd put them back and say, 'I don't know if I can get that,'" Jones said. "And we kept reassuring them, 'There's a limit, and we want you to reach it,' and they were just speechless at times more than anything. It seemed like they were just overwhelmed with joy and happiness, which was awesome."

Jones said he was happy to be able to spend time with the kids and help them shop. Jones added that he was happy to see so many McDonald County agencies working together to aid the community.

Hall said one of his favorites scenes of the night was a child with a pair of rollerblades clung tightly to his chest as he was leaving the store. Hall noted he had bags in tow but kept the rollerblades close with a smile on his face.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Lieutenant Michael Hall was the event organizer and "the Grinch" at Jane Walmart. Santa Clause, Mrs. Clause, and the Grinch visited with children and their families in the store.



ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS One child's cart was filled with toys after she spent her allotted $100. Last year, many children chose to purchase bicycles with their money.



ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Lucien Craddock holds a pair of shoes he chose as part of his "Shop with a Hero" gifts. Craddock’s siblings also shopped. Hall noted siblings are never left out of "Shop with a Hero."





