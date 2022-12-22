Anderson Discusses Reports, Pay, Amongst Other Business

ANDERSON -- At Anderson's monthly city meeting, held Dec. 20 at Anderson City Hall, the mayor and council discussed several monthly reports, an ordinance, and pay.

Police Chief David Abbott noted two Anderson police officers resigned last month, leaving the department with no designated night-shift officers. Officers have adjusted to a 24-hour coverage model until the vacant positions can be filled.

Fire Chief David Abbott has looked at two bids for electric fire extrication equipment. Abbott said he does not currently want to purchase a full set, which would cost between $25,000 and $29,000, depending upon the bid pursued. Abbott wants to purchase a tool for $11,200, with a lifetime warranty. The board approved the purchase.

For the utility report, it was noted that several water service installations had taken place recently. The department is also looking into some pipes being relined due to damage. The department has been working with Anderson Engineering on GTS mapping in the city. The department has been preparing for the upcoming severe winter weather.

In the summer ball report, it was noted that a truss company would be donating all the trusses for the building being built at Anderson's Ball Park. A block company offered to donate labor to install the blocks, the city would be responsible for materials. The department must have the concrete pad poured before blocks can be started.

In old business, the council discussed the possible purchase of an electronic sign for the city. It was decided the decision would be tabled until next month, allowing the mayor and council to connect with Anderson Betterment Club to discuss their interest in purchasing the sign with the city.

Under new business, an ordinance relating to upholding Anderson sidewalk improvement initiatives was read twice and passed by the board. The board also voted to pass premium pay for full-time employees from the designated ARPA funds. Each qualifying employee will receive $1,500, with $25,836 to be spent in total. Christmas bonuses for some part-time city personnel were approved, with personnel receiving $350. Eleven employees will receive Christmas bonuses.

The city voted to pay $2,000 toward its Arvest line of credit.

The city heard from a concerned citizen on an obstructed view on Ceder and Grandview, with the citizen noting drivers cannot see past a resident's fence to pull onto the street safely. The city discussed implementing mirrors to assist drivers in seeing past the fencing. A letter will be sent to the homeowner regarding the issue from Mayor Wilson.

In other business, the council approved paying bills in the amount of $119,519.21.