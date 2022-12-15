Sign in
Underwood Celebrated At Retirement Reception

by Rachel Dickerson | December 15, 2022 at 8:42 a.m.
RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Cooper Underwood (left), Kenny Underwood, Kathy Underwood, Ansley Underwood and Connor Underwood are pictured at a retirement reception for McDonald County Recorder of Deeds Kenny Underwood on Dec. 9 at the McDonald County Courthouse.

The courtroom at the McDonald County Courthouse was filled with well-wishers on Dec. 9 as a retirement reception was held for Kenny Underwood, who was retiring as the McDonald County recorder of deeds.

He said he held the role for 18 years and worked for two years before that as a janitor at the courthouse. Before coming to work at the courthouse, he worked for 30 years with his father at the family-owned grocery store, Don's grocery in Pineville.

"I've about worked myself out of a job," he said. "It was a lot of hard work when I started, but we've modernized and got a lot online."

He said he does not see people as much as he used to now that the deeds are online, and he misses seeing people.

"Deeds are what keep our country great," he said. "When you get a deed to your property, no one can take that away from you. The United States has one of the best systems of land ownership. It saves a lot of problems."

He said his office's records go back 50 years in online images, and there are names indexed back to 1918 that can be looked up in person.

"I've really enjoyed working here, but it's time for me to move on," he said. "I've always wanted to sleep in one morning, and this is my opportunity."

He said his plans for retirement include a lot of cooking, which is one of his longtime passions, and babysitting his granddaughter.

Print Headline: Underwood Celebrated At Retirement Reception

