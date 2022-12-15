Students Create Christmas Cards For Fundrasier

ANDERSON -- Nicole Holder's art class at McDonald County High School is creating Christmas cards to raise funds for the benefit of the high school art club. These cards are original works of art made by her students. Each card is created using the "block printing" method.

Holder's art class started the Christmas card project so it could fund the art club. The club has given students the opportunity to give back to the community.

"Instead of having a money (entrance) fee for the kids," said Holder. "We had them bring canned goods, which we donated to the food pantry here. So whatever we sell, we're going to give back to the community through the art club."

The Christmas card project gives students a chance to develop business skills they'll need in the real world.

"They're learning ... the business side of things like marketing and how to think about their target audience," said Holder.

The students arrive at the school cafeteria and set up a table that displays all the different cards they've created. Each work is original and made using the "block printing" method. It is a labor-intensive process that took students more than a month to finish.

Holder says: "They draw their design on a piece of paper. And then, they transfer it to a piece of rubber and carve it out like a stamp. And so, it's the reverse of what they carve, and they actually stamp it using ink and rollers. They've made all of these designs from scratch."

Each design is unique and a reflection of the student's creativity and imagination.

Some students paint a classic white Christmas, while others add comedy and satire to give a spin on the Christmas many are familiar with. Some cards use mono-tone colors. And others splash vibrant colors to make their art "pop."

Holder teaches art, photography and graphic design and has 16 of her students working on the Christmas card project.

Two of the students are Zoey Leer and Arianna Craddock. They are the leaders in the sale project.

Leer is a senior and has aspirations to be in theatre and art when she graduates.

Her Christmas card is a Christmas Holly with striking red berries. The leaves are sharp and jagged with black ink. The color paint doesn't stay within the lines. And long, fast strokes of ink give the card a sense of urgency and energy.

It's one of Holder's favorites.

Leer enjoys working on this project.

"I was happy about the process of how we did it and how the outcome has been," said Leer.

Arianna Craddock is a sophomore, and she also created a Christmas Card. Her style is the complete opposite of Leer's. Her card depicts Christmas ornaments with blended jewel-tone colors of blue and green. All are within the lines of the shapes.

Despite the cool colors of the ornaments, it's the white backdrop of the card that brings them out. And the round shape of the ornaments, in contrast with the sharp lines on the card, adds a duality of textures and colors.

For Craddock, she likes this project because of what it means.

"I like how people can get their cards easily and give them to family and friends."

She also enjoys the level of responsibility she has within the project.

All 16 of Holder's students have had a big part in the project. She looks at her students and has confidence in their future.

"I'm proud of them," Holder said. "I was very nervous at first because we're putting ourselves and our art out there ... but they've done really well. I'm so proud of them."

STAFF REPORTER/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Arianna Craddock’s card uses cool jewel-tone colors and soft shapes, which gives the ornaments an inviting feeling.



STAFF REPORTER/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Displayed on the table are cards of different colors and images that show the unique personalities of the artists. The cards were made using the “block printing” method.



STAFF REPORTER/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Arianna Craddock (left) and Zoey Leer (right) are heads of sales for the project. They rearrange and display the cards so that they’re appealing to their customers.

