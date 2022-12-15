Southwest City Tree Farm Honored by Gov. Parson

SOUTHWEST CITY -- The Ozark Valley Christmas Tree Farm, on 1090 Manning Road, has been selling trees for 11 years. It's a family business. And at the head are husband and wife John and Charity Keith. Last Wednesday, on Dec. 7, Gov. Mike Parson honored the family as it presented its wreath at Jefferson City.

Ozark Valley Christmas Tree Farm is a member of the Missouri Christmas Tree Growers Association.

Each year, members of the organization vote for the best tree and wreath. This year, it was Charity and John Keith who won the "2022 Best Wreath." Winners have the honor of presenting their trees and wreath to the governor in Jefferson City.

"It's just a beautiful experience because they put it right in at the top of the rotunda," said Charity Keith. "And the wreath is above the Governor's office, hanging on the upper wall above his doorway. So everybody that comes to the Capitol ... sees it."

At the ceremony, Gov. Parson spoke a few words about the importance of Christmas tree farmers and agriculture. Also present at the ceremony were the state secretary of agriculture and representatives from "Missouri Grown USA."

Charity Keith spoke at the ceremony. "(I) talked about the Christmas tree industry and how we entered into the industry," she said, "what's life like as a farmer, how many people participate, and things like that. It's really good exposure for farms."

And the farm itself has been in the family for 150 years. For 17 years, the family has used part of that land for the Christmas tree farm.

While people might assume it's a simple operation, there's a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes.

"We have to just keep replanting every year," said Charity Keith. "Every year, every spring, we just continuously replant trees to keep the next batch coming up."

But there is more than just planting trees. Each tree needs attention.

"We have to watch out for invasive bugs or pests. We have to watch out for diseases that will attack Christmas trees. Trees get sick just like people do."

At the farm, they work together with other local businesses. They have food trucks, photographers, and a toy shop with a toy maker.

In their gift shop, they have about 25 different vendors who come in. There, they create, have crafts, make T-shirts, ornaments and candles.

Visitors may be intimidated by cutting their own trees. The farm asserts it'll make it easy and take care of its customers. It'll cut the tree, trim it, and bail it for visitors. The Ozark Valley Christmas Tree Farm also creates and sells wreaths at its location.

All this effort from Ozark Valley Christmas Tree Farm comes down to this.

"When folks come, they don't just come and go. They come and spend some time with their families and enjoy their experience. And once they're here ... it's about creating a memory."

Staff Reporter/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Charity(here) and her husband Keith are the owners of Ozark Valley Christmas Tree Farm. Caring for the tree farm is a labor intensive work that takes years to develop. You're not only investing in money but also time.



