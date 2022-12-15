Religion: We All Have A Season And Task To Accomplish And A Successor

As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, special prayers were requested for many.

The adult Sunday school class studied John 1:40-51 in the lesson, "Come and See." "Jesus wants His people to follow Him in faith and truth. It is the duty of God's people to constantly win the lost to Christ through verbal witnessing and a Christian lifestyle. Our true identity is found in following Jesus."

Janet Chaney shared the history of the Lottie Moon Christmas offering and its support for internal missions. Linda Abercrombie read Matthew 4:16 and shared a devotional entitled "Polar Opposites."

Our hearts hold more than one emotion at a time. Both darkness and light can enter our souls. We can grow through pain and loss and choose how we respond to darkness.

Tyrel Lett asked God to bless the offering, and he and Mitchell Lett served as ushers.

Led by Susan Cory and Karen Gardner, the congregation joined in singing Christmas carols, and we were blessed with beautiful special praise music from Jerry and Linda, who sang "Star of Bethlehem."

We were blessed to have Alan Brock, director of missions for the Shoal Creek Baptist Association, bring us God's word. As he read Deuteronomy 31:1-8, he talked about the second reading of the law as Moses presented it to the people on the edge of the Promised Land.

"Ten people led them to disobey God, and they wandered for forty years. Moses had to remind the new generation of the law. The presence of God had scared them into submission, but verse 6 reminds us, "Be strong and of good courage, do not fear nor be afraid of them; for the Lord your God, He is the One who goes with you. He will not leave you nor forsake you."

Moses' public display led Him to hand off the leadership to another.

Alan told us, "We all have a season and a task to accomplish and a successor. Moses knew his time was done. His successor had a job description. Jesus Christ is our leader. As God led the Israelites, we are also led by the Lord as He dwells in us. Our job is to exalt Christ, our leader and victor. He is our leader, protector and guide. Fear and faith don't coincide. We are either afraid, or we have faith.

"God has an agenda for us to make disciples of all nations and He gives us the tools to do that. Are we doing what Jesus tells us to do? Obedience is more important than comfort. We belong to Christ. He will not abandon us. Always pray.

"Joshua replaced Moses after 40 years. God's task was accomplished through Joshua and Moses. Everyone has a season, a task and a job description."

Our hymn of invitation was "The Savior is Waiting," and Doug Cory gave the benediction.

We invite all to worship with us next week as Terry Lett will direct and present our Christmas program after the regular worship service.

We invite you to Bible Study on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m., and Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome at Mill Creek Baptist Church, located 3½ miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90.

-- The opinions expressed are those of the author.