Noel Discusses Bids And Winter Preparation

NOEL -- At Noel's monthly city council meeting, held Dec. 13, the mayor and council discussed old and new business, as well as department and financial reports.

In old business, the city reviewed a bid for a roof repair for a building on Main Street. The city approved a bid approximating the roof repair to be $40,000.

In new business, the city approved a previously passed bill, Bill No. 22-105, and resolution, Resolution No. 22-205. The resolution regards the city of Noel supporting the MOARPA community revitalization grant in a formal appeal. The bill and resolution were read and passed initially on Nov. 30, 2022.

Also in new business, Mayor Terry Lance noted the last day to file for a seat on the board or to run for mayor in the upcoming election is Dec. 27. Incumbent aldermen up for re-election are Kim Wilson, northward; William R. Rose, southward; and Jody Lester, westward. More information is available from Noel's city clerk.

The streets department reported the city's backhoe is now running, ready for winter conditions. The city's snowplow is currently facing issues, which are predicted to be related to the vehicle's cylinders. The salt sprayer is ready for winter conditions and working properly. The head of the streets department will soon be building an inventory sheet to keep track of department materials. The department may also soon be receiving a time clock.

The police department saw a typical month with nothing of note. The fire department also had a typical month -- 27 medical calls were received in the month. For the water department, the city's water system is winterized and prepared for freezing conditions.

Noel will see a bank and bluff securing project take place from January through July 1 of 2023. More information on the project's timeline will be available once the project has started.

In other business, the collector's report noted a balance of $75,253.54, and the treasurer's report noted expenditures of $80,545.31.