New Momentum Carries MCHS Lady Wrestlers To Pair Of Big Wins

ANDERSON -- Increasing the number of participants on the girls' wrestling team has been a top priority this season for McDonald County coach Josh Factor. The team has added some new wrestlers, and the influx helped the Lady Mustangs post lopsided victories in duals with Hillcrest and Reeds Spring on Thursday, Dec. 8, at Mustang Arena.

"That's the biggest thing we've been working on with them, just getting more bodies out there and building up the program," Factor said. "Now that we've got some more girls, we can actually call it a team instead of just a few individuals that we send out there to wrestle. Maybe we start showcasing that girls' program and get some wrestlers into the state tournament for the first time. Our girls are doing a lot of good things in helping to promote the sport of wrestling."

The shot in the arm sparked the Lady Mustangs to a 54-6 victory over Hillcrest. McDonald County's points total was helped by forfeits for Ellysia Wasson at 110, Jaslyn Benhumea at 115, Kimberly Torres-Blancas at 120, Jazmynn Brewer at 145, and Helen Martinez-Mazariegos at 170.

McDonald County also got victories at 140 by Rylie Huston over Mikyla Burkhart by fall at 0:52; 155 by Stacy Lopez-Apolinar over Sonya Hardesty by fall at 1:29; 190 by Gisel Aragon over Nadia Woodward by fall at 0:58; and 235 by Lexie Pickle over Hannah Gott by fall at 1:08.

"It was nice to see girls like Rylie Huston get her first win out there," Factor said. "She's doing a good job buying into what we're trying to do. Lexie Pickle got in there in some competition. It's just nice to have some more girls out there, which helps us build that program up."

Hillcrest posted a win at 105 by Ja`Miyah Johnson over Madison Burton by fall at 2:31.

Double forfeits were given in the following weight classes: 100, 125, 130 and 135.

McDonald County 42,

Reeds Spring 18.0

The strong showing in the Reeds Spring dual was triggered by wins at 155 by Stacy Lopez-Apolinar over Ariah Brandsma by fall at 2:54 and at 190 by Gisel Aragon over Isabella Yartz by fall at 1:13.

Reeds Spring garnered wins at 140 by Kierstin Allen over Rylie Huston by fall at 1:18; 145 by Lindsey Keithley over Jazmynn Brewer by Fall 3:02; and at 170 by Blaiklee Cagle over Helen Martinez-Mazariegos by fall at 0:39.

Lady Mustangs receiving forfeits were Madison Burton at 100; Ellysia Wasson at 110; Jaslyn Benhumea at 115; Kimberly Torres-Blancas at 120; and Lexie Pickle at 235.

Double forfeits were given in the following weight classes: 105, 125, 130 and 135.

Up Next

The Lady Mustangs are scheduled to take part in the Parkview Girls Invite on Dec. 28.