Mustangs Go 1-2 In Pea Ridge Tournament

PEA RIDGE -- The McDonald County Mustangs traveled south to play in the Battle at the Ridge in Pea Ridge, Ark., on Dec. 8-10, and finished their trio of games with a 50-44 loss to Neosho on Saturday.

The Mustangs opened play in the tournament on Thursday with a 63-37 loss to host Pea Ridge, then defeated the Clarksville (Ark.) Panthers, 54-32, on Friday.

In Saturday's contest, Neosho (3-1) improved its 3-point shooting in each of the first three quarters against McDonald County (3-2), keeping up with the Mustangs before using a 14-6 rally in the final quarter for the win.

"The moment we started having our sub rotations, everything kind of shifted intensity-wise, and we didn't seem to have the same pep in our step," said McDonald County coach Brandon Joines. "And it was all around. It wasn't just the guys coming in -- some of them came in with full energy -- but, for some reason, things just decided they were going to slow down."

Neosho entered the game without two of its top players. Isiah Green, who scored 26 points the previous night, and Carter Bosley, a 6-4, 230-pound post who scored 20, missed the game to take the ACT.

"We were playing some guys today that didn't have a lot of varsity experience, or they had varsity experience but not where we were depending on them to score, so I think at first they were a little gun shy," said Neosho coach Zane Culp. "But once they decided 'we're the guys, we can do this,' we kind of got going."

Neosho, which hit two 3-pointers for its only points of the first quarter to trail, 12-6, knocked down three 3s in the second quarter as McDonald County saw its lead slip to 22-19 at the half. The Wildcats then drained five treys in the third, and the McDonald County lead was down to two at 38-36.

"We gave up some open looks in the beginning, but they missed a lot of shots," Joines said. "Then they started feeling good 'cause they were wide open, and we didn't close out well and things took a big turn."

Neosho shot past the Mustangs with a 14-6 fourth quarter, using two 3s and 6-for-6 shooting at the free-throw line to net the win.

"Offensively, we just didn't finish some shots that we should have," said Joines. "We got some good looks inside that we didn't finish, whether it was from fading away or being too strong with the ball and not having a good touch on the ball ... we've got to be better and figure that out."

He added, "We have to be able to score the ball inside and defend the perimeter, and without those two things, it's going to be hard to beat some teams."

Sterling Woods led the Mustangs with 13 points. Weston Gordon added 10, Destyn Dowd seven, Joshua Pacheco and Cross Dowd five each, and Toby Moore four.

Kael Smith and Brock Franklin led Neosho with 21 and 11 points, respectively.

"We always feel like, with shots and offense, that sometimes we're at the mercy of whether the shot goes in, like it can be a good shot but still miss, but we're always confident in our defense and can make some stops," said Culp. "I felt like we did a really good job of making people other than Cross Dowd and Sterling Woods shoot. That was our goal, and we did that and got a few stops and then made some big shots along the way."

The two squads could meet two more times this season. McDonald County is competing in the Neosho Holiday Classic Dec. 28-30 and will travel back to Neosho to play the Wildcats on Monday, Jan. 16.

"I'm going to keep saying it, but we can compete with anybody in the area," said Joines. "We've proven that. So now our goal is to recapture the intensity that we had to start the season."

McDonald County 54,

Clarksville (Ark.) 32

Sandwiched between its two losses during the tournament was a 54-32 Friday night victory over Clarksville.

McDonald County used a 19-4 third quarter to race past the Panthers, who led 12-7 after the first quarter and 21-15 at the half. McDonald County then built on its 34-25 lead after three quarters with a 20-7 fourth to seal the win.

Leading the Mustangs (3-1) in the scoring column was Joshua Pacheco with 14 points. Destyn Dowd and Sterling Woods added 10 points each, Weston Gordon nine, Cross Dowd eight and Dalton McClain three.

Clarksville (1-6) got a team-high 10 points from 6-6, 225-pound junior Gage Reed.

Pea Ridge (Ark.) 63,

McDonald County 37

The Mustangs opened their three-game stint in the Battle at the Ridge against host Pea Ridge, dropping a 63-37 decision to the Blackhawks.

Pea Ridge (6-3) bolted to a 14-6 lead over the Mustangs (2-1) and never looked back, outscoring McDonald County 23-12 in the second quarter for a 37-18 halftime lead. The host Blackhawks then recorded a 21-9 third quarter for a 58-27 advantage before the Mustangs claimed the fourth quarter, 10-4.

Senior guard Cross Dowd led the Mustangs with 11 points. Joshua Pacheco chipped in nine, Weston Gordon seven, Destyn Dowd five, Sterling Woods three and Jaxson Harrell and Dalton McClain one each.

Pea Ridge got 21 points from Benjamin Wheeler, 14 from Joshua Turner and 10 from Luke Baker.

McDonald County 54,

Willard 51

The Mustangs bounced back Tuesday, Dec. 13, with a 54-51 win at Willard.

"We needed to get back to working hard and the guys did so (Tuesday) night," coach Brandon Joines said. "We had some foul trouble throughout the game and Weston Gordon and Dalton McClain played very valuable minutes with solid production. Offensive and defensive execution are paramount to our future success and must remain our focus."

Willard led 12-10 after the first quarter and 23-20 at halftime. McDonald County rallied in the fourth quarter to take a 36-33 lead.

Cross Dowd led McDonald County (4-2) with 20 points, while Sterling Woods had nine, Destyn Dowd seven, Weston Gordon six, Dalton McClain and Josh Pacheco each with five and Toby Moore two.

Up Next

McDonald County returns to Mustang Arena for the 2022 Mustang Classic. The tournament, established in 1981, will be held Dec. 15-17.

This year's field includes Missouri squads Carl Junction, Glendale, Nevada, Richmond and McDonald County, as well as Arkansas teams Fort Smith Southside, Springdale and Van Buren.