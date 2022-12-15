McDonald County Press Obituaries For Dec. 15, 2022

Gregory Lance Wilson

June 3, 1970

Nov. 30, 2022

Gregory Lance "Pork Chop" Wilson, 52, of Neosho, Mo., died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his residence.

He was born June 3, 1970, in Neosho, to Calvin Wilson and Terri Slagle. He was a lifelong area resident and a graduate of McDonald County High School. For the last several years, he worked in the maintenance division for Tyson in Noel, Mo. He loved his dog, Ariel, and enjoyed NASCAR and dirt track racing.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Terri Slagle Burns; and two brothers, James Ray and Richard Burns.

He is survived by his father, Calvin Wilson (Debbie) of Goodman; his stepfather, Danny Burns of Anderson; two sisters, Amanda O'Hearon (Shane) of Anderson, Dana Cornwell (Troy) of Goodman; six brothers, Mark Shelton (Jamie) of Terre Haute, Ind., Jamey Shelton of Springfield, Mo., Brandon Burns of Anderson, Dennis Ray (Robin) of McRae, Ark., Shaun Crisp (Teresa) of Goodman, Richard Gant (Taylor) of Rogers, Ark.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Cremation arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.