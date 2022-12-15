McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Dec. 4

Kenneth All Malone Jr., 51, Noel, Assault -- fourth degree -- pursuant to subdivision (3), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine precursors

Eternity Hollingsworth, 20, Bella Vista, Ark., possession of a defaced firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

David Lee Christie, 57, Noel, fugitive from out of state

Dec. 6

Damien Wilson Robinson, no age provided, Siloam Springs, Ark., non-support -- total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support

Stephanie Ann Potarf, 48, Noel, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Louis Jimree, 32, Neosho, Misusing "911"

Floyd Eugene Martin, 44, Quapaw, Okla., probation violation, domestic assault -- second degree, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree, resisting arrest/detentions/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person

Michael Joseph Ashworth, 30, Joplin, property damage -- first degree, burglary -- second degree, stealing -- $750 or more

Dec. 7

Brittany Jean Yerton, 34, Garfield, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended

Brandi Pearl York, 27, no address provided, fugitive from out of state, stealing -- fourth or subsequent stealing offense within 10 years

Mark Wayne Parker, 59, Diamond, stealing

Dec. 8

Ronald Robert Belcher, 49, Noel, fugitive from out of state

Charles Lee Puckette, 46, no address provided, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, fugitive from out of state (2)

Russel L Schrader, 43, Noel, fail to wear protective headgear when on a motorcycle in motion/wear approved gear

Daniel Thomas Craig, 27, no address provided, probation violation

Jody Don Hatton, 38, Joplin, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Dec. 9

Garren Lee Hixson, 35, Anderson, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license

Keith Richard Hurlbert, 35, Anderson, probation violation, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Dec. 10

Trenton James Jordan, 19, Grove, Okla., exceeded posted speed limit (20-25 mph over)

Adam Ismail Shogar, 35, Noel, burglary -- first degree, property damage -- second degree