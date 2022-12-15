Lady Mustangs Start Classic 0-2

ANDERSON -- McDonald County lost its first two games in the 2022 Lady Mustang Classic, including a narrow 38-35 decision to Webb City on Tuesday night at Mustang Arena.

The win by Webb City (4-3) over the Lady Mustangs (3-5) came a week after the Lady Cardinals posted a 54-33 victory over McDonald County at Mustang Arena.

"We knew coming in it would be a competitive game," said Webb City coach Lance Robbins. "We knew they would be ready to play. Fortunately, we made enough free throws at the end to hang on."

McDonald County owned a 25-24 lead over Webb City after three quarters of play. But the Lady Cardinals sank six of their 11 free-throw attempts in the final quarter -- including three of five in the final 0:24 -- to seal the win.

"We played them a lot better this week," said McDonald County coach Sean Crane. "The ball bounces our way a couple of times, and we do a couple other things well and we're probably having a different conversation."

Webb City opened up a 10-4 lead after the first quarter and a 20-15 cushion at the half. But a 10-4 run by the Lady Mustangs in the third period gave them a 25-24 edge heading into the final stanza.

Carlee Cooper sank a running eight-footer to put the Lady Mustangs up 27-24 with 6:53 left in the game, but Webb City grabbed the lead back with a 7-0 run over the next 2:22 for a 31-27 edge.

Carlie Martin put back her own miss to trim the deficit to 33-31 with 1:23 remaining, and the two teams traded free throws before Kate Brownfield made the first of two with 0:24.4 showing, putting the Lady Cardinals in front, 36-33.

Martin hit a short jumper with 0:17.1 to play, but Kirra Long answered with two free throws at 0:03.2 to ice the win for the Lady Cardinals.

"We've got to learn how to finish," said Crane. "That's the biggest thing. We have a lot of people who haven't been in that situation much. We've just got to execute a little better offensively down the stretch."

Martin led all scorers in the game with 16 points. Megan Elwood added eight points for the Lady Mustangs, while Cooper and Rylee Anderson tossed in four each, Jamie Washam two and Anna Clarkson one.

"I really think we're getting better each night," Crane said. "The frustrating thing is the last two nights, we gave ourselves a chance, but it just hasn't quite happened yet. They keep putting themselves in this situation, and they just need something good to happen. And it will."

Fort Smith (Ark.) Southside 51,

McDonald County 37

The Fort Smith Southside Lady Mavericks handed McDonald County a 51-37 setback to open the Lady Mustang Classic on Monday night.

McDonald County held a 13-9 lead after the first quarter of play before Southside rallied to tie the score at 23-all at the half.

The Lady Mavericks then put the clamps on the McDonald County offense, outscoring the Lady Mustangs by a 19-5 margin in the third quarter before each team scored nine points in the last stanza.

Megan Elwood scored a team-high 11 points for McDonald County, followed by Carlee Cooper with eight, Anna Clarkson seven, Carlie Martin six, Rylee Anderson three and Katelynn Townsend two.

Tinsley Freeman led the Lady Mavericks with 15 points, followed by Sophia Neihouse with 11 and Sierra Smith with 10.

Day 1 Results

Other results from the first day of the classic included Carl Junction beating Gentry (Ark.), 67-37; Springdale (Ark.) topping Farmington, 51-47; and Bentonville (Ark.) West stopping Webb City, 66-36.

Day 2 Results

Other results from the second day of the classic included Farmington nipping Gentry (Ark.), 60-59; Bentonville West slipping past Fort Smith (Ark.) Southside, 56-53; and Carl Junction racing past Springdale (Ark.), 68-44.

Day 3 Results

Results from the third day of play were unavailable at press time. The schedule was as follows: McDonald County vs. Gentry (Ark.) at 3 p.m. in the game for seventh place; Farmington vs. Webb City at 5 p.m. in the game for fifth place; Springdale (Ark.) vs. Fort Smith (Ark.) Southside at 6:30 p.m. in the game for third place; and Carl Junction vs. Bentonville (Ark.) West at 8 p.m. in the championship game.

McDonald County 46, Monett 43

The Lady Mustangs picked up a win over Monett 46-43 on Thursday, Dec. 8, inside Mustang Arena.

McDonald County led 14-10 after the first quarter and 27-15 at halftime. The Lady Mustangs carried a 39-27 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Anna Clarkson led McDonald County with 16 points, while Carlee Cooper had 14 points, Megan Elwood seven, Katelynn Townsend six, Carlie Martin two and Analisa Ramirez one.

Sadie Camp led Monett with 16 points.

Up next

The Lady Mustangs are back in action on Jan. 2 at home against Carl Junction.