HOF Celebrates Lady Mustangs

SPRINGFIELD -- The McDonald County High School girls' basketball teams from 1980-83 were inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Tuesday during a luncheon held at the Oasis Hotel in Springfield.

While 18 members of those teams made their way to the stage, Hall of Fame CEO and executive director Byron Shive told the audience, "There's a story that goes like this: Shortly after the passage of Title IX in 1972, a group of girls marched into the superintendent's office at McDonald County High School. They wanted to play basketball. A few years later, Jerry Davis was asked to be the coach, and that combination produced one of the most dominant stretches in Missouri high school history."

The combination resulted in the program's first two state championships in 1981 and 1983, a state runner-up finish in 1980, a 29-1 record in 1981, a 31-1 record in 1983 -- the lone loss coming at the hands of Springdale (Ark.) High School -- and a total of 112 wins during that space.

That's an average of 28 victories a year against just eight total losses for teams that won four consecutive league and district titles while reaching the final four three times.

"We are honored to recognize them today," said Shive, who then turned the microphone over to Davis.

"What a great day for McDonald County, McDonald County High School, Lady Mustang basketball and, most of all, for these young ladies of the 1980, '81, '82 and '83 teams," Davis said. "Needless to say, these girls worked hard and had a strong desire to succeed. And, of course, they were very talented."

Equally important, according to Davis, was the fact these players "were also willing to direct their talents toward team goals."

The coach said the team enjoyed a "large following from the county" as well as having "great parental support."

During his speech, he reminded the audience that the Lady Mustangs advanced out of the semifinals of the 1981 state tournament when a "skinny-legged sophomore" made two pressure free throws after being fouled as the final buzzer sounded with McDonald County trailing by one point.

"That semifinal win led to the first state championship," he said.

He also pointed out that, besides winning a lot of games during that era, the team had a lot of fun.

"One morning, we were scrimmaging, kicking the ball around, throwing it off the wall, etc., etc.," he said. "I got frustrated and stood on my head and said, 'If you're going to play like this, I'm going to coach like this.' They just kept playing! I guess they were used to that."

The Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 also includes University of Missouri basketball star Kim English, high school basketball coach Steve Frank (Strafford, Seymour), NCAA referee Buford Goddard, Missouri State's Casey Garrison Powell and Arcadia Valley and the National Basketball Association's Chris Carr, as well as the Exeter High School Boys Basketball State Championship Team of 1963 and the Logan-Rogersville Boys Basketball teams from the 1982-1986 era.

"This was a fun and exciting class to bring together," said Shive. "These individuals are deserving for their inspiring play on the court and contributions to basketball. Our teams and eras really capture what sports are all about."

The Hall of Fame also presented the Filbert Five Award winners, a group of former high school, college and professional standouts who made positive impacts on the game. The awards are named in honor of the late Gary Filbert, a Missouri Sports Legend (2011) who was a successful basketball coach before assisting legendary Missouri Tigers coach Norm Stewart and later founding the Show-Me State Games.

The women's Filbert Five honorees this year are Andi Haney Beene (West Plains High School/Harding University); Courtney Creed (Ash Grove High School/Southwest Baptist University); Honey Scott Pickren (Forsyth High School, Moberly Area Community College/Missouri Southern State University); Katie Pritchard (Waynesville High School/Drury University); and Meghan Waggoner VanSlyke (Carthage High School/Johnson County Community College/University of Central Missouri).

This year's men's Filbert Five award winners are Rand Chappell (Glendale High School/Missouri State University); Dr. Kirt Hartzler (Willard High School/Evangel University); Rick Pickren (Grandview High School/Valparaiso University/Eastern New Mexico University/Continental Basketball Association); Korry Tillery (Parkview High School/Drury University/Evangel University); and Sam Pugh (Branson High School/Pittsburg State University).