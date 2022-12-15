High Bids Expected In Storm Shelter Project

At a work session preceding the Dec. 8 board meeting, the McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Education heard from construction company Veregy that the budget for the storm shelters project could be $29 million to $30 million.

John Kelsh of Veregy said the company has been hard at work putting bids together and is having great results with lots of bids from local companies. He also added construction costs are not going down and there will be increases at the beginning of next year. He said the company should know the final price on Dec. 20 for bundle one.

Bundle one includes Pineville Primary shelter, White Rock shelter, Rocky Comfort shelter, Pineville Elementary addition, Southwest City classroom addition.

Bundle two includes Noel Elementary shelter, Anderson Elementary shelter, Anderson Middle School shelter.

He said he expects the budget to come in at a range of $29 million to $30 million, and they need to come up with a plan to reduce costs.

Superintendent Mark Stanton said that, in the bond issue voters passed, the board stated it wanted safe shelters. He said Rocky Comfort Elementary School and White Rock Elementary School do not have anything like that and asked if the company could provide a price for just the storm shelter for those two sites.

"The most important thing was providing a safe place for kids," he said.

He later added, "That's a big number, and it's a number the district doesn't have."

During the board meeting, the board: