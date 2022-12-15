Goodman Christmas Parade Held Dec. 10

GOODMAN -- Children were lined anxiously on Main Street in Goodman, candy bags in hand, waiting for the annual Goodman Christmas Parade to begin. When vehicles began rolling down the street and Santa made his way to the heart of the town, Goodman celebrated Christmas together.

This year, the Goodman Christmas Parade hosted about 30 entries and several items were raffled for event attendees. Tiffany Jordon, parade organizer, said the parade was a success and has grown through the years.

"It went really well and continues to grow each year," Jordon said.

Jordon added children at the event could visit Santa Clause in the Fire Department amongst other parade activities.

"The kids loved visiting Santa at the Goodman Fire Department," Jordon said. "First Baptist Church had a chili cookoff before the parade and Trinity Worship Center offered cookies and cocoa during the parade."

Several items were raffled during the event including a pellet smoker/grill combo donated by J.R. Fisher, a restored cast iron skillet and gift card donated by Tammie Burge, several small appliances donated by Randy Wilson, an AR-15 donated by Mad Man Pawn in Neosho, two children's bicycles donated by Steve and Sinda Wimpey, and children's bicycles donated by SMB and Clyde Davidson.

At the parade, categories included: walking group, float, horses, auto, and four-wheelers. For the walking group, Neosho High School ROTC placed first and Neosho High School band placed second. For float, Full Gospel Church placed first and Splitlog Recovery Group placed second. For horses, Kennedy Ranch Team placed first and County Line 4H placed second. For auto, Rusty Stevens placed first and Scott House placed second. For four-wheelers, Blaze and Laynee Morgan placed first and Dalton Baker and Aiden Richmond placed second.

Jordon said the city's Christmas festivities don't stop there, with a Christmas Market scheduled to take place Saturday, Dec. 17. Individuals can contact Goodman City Hall for further information.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Neosho school bus at the annual Goodman Christmas Parade. The bus had lights that flashed off and on with Christmas music playing over speakers.

