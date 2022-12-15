Community Hosted Silent Auction For ‘Shop With A Hero’

PINEVILLE -- On Saturday, Dec. 2, a silent auction was hosted at the Pineville Community Center, located at 602 Jesse James Road. The auction would raise money for the "Shop with a Hero" program. This program would give children the opportunity to buy Christmas gifts with the local police departments and other public servants.

Leading the auction was Tina Raney, and the community center residents had the chance to donate their services and gifts to raise money for the program.

Businesses such as Tall Pines Moonshine Distillery, Shag-A-Delx Hair Salon, Southern Roots Hair and Massage Boutique, Burger Time restaurant, Haven 55 and Raney Ridge Creations had donated to the fundraiser.

One resident, Bill Lant, donated hand-crafted football-themed wreaths.

The donations went to fund the "Shop with a Hero" program.

"It's a fundraiser that the police departments and sheriff's offices do to take underprivileged kids or kids that are in need, shopping at Walmart," said Lieutenant Mike Hall of the Pineville Sheriff's Office.

He adds: "We call it 'Shopping with a Hero' because we have officers, firemen, EMT, paramedics, dispatchers and anybody in the military who wants to can come down and help."

The children will shop with these heroes, and they'll have $100 to buy whatever they want for Christmas. They'll socialize and get to know the different public servants in their community.

Perhaps, long after Christmas has passed, these memories will stay with them and, hopefully, inspire some to reach out to be a hero, too.