City Council Approves New Purchases For City Departments

SOUTHWEST CITY -- The city council in Southwest City, at its meeting on Tuesday, approved the purchases of a backhoe fork and a new desktop computer for the public works department and "ITI Solutions" software for the police department. The goal of these purchases is to save time and money for the city.

Present at this meeting were Mayor David Blake, Alderman Steven Golden Sr., Alderman Gloria Armstrong, Alderman George Snow, Alderman Ridge Carpenter, Police Chief Bud Gow, and City Clerk Jenifer Anderson. Chief Gow has returned to work after spending time healing from knee surgery.

After the roll call, Blake took a moment to commend the public works department for its efforts in setting up the Christmas lights on Main Street. "These boys" have "done exceptionally well," Blake said.

Gow requested the council approve the purchase of "ITI solutions" software from Omnigo for the police department.

Omnigo is a software company, and according to the company's website, ITI Solutions is a "comprehensive software created by law enforcement professionals, for law enforcement professionals." This will help to speed the process of writing tickets, according to Gow. The department was writing hard-copy tickets, but this software will make ticket writing easier and more efficient.

"They get the information immediately. That's one less stop for them (the police department) to make. With the ID card printer, you don't have to buy hard-copy tickets anymore. They just hit print, and it prints something. So, 'Here's your ticket and here's your court date,'" said Gow.

Other police departments in McDonald County also use ITI Solutions software.

"We virtually share this information. We car stop somebody, it'll pop up Anderson PD stopped this person on Thursday for speeding ... So we get that information instantly."

The price of the software, with the printers for the police units, is $4,500.

Gow stood in for public works department supervisor Shane Clark and asked the council for its approval to purchase a Dell computer for $500. The previous computers they had, they "couldn't get it any to work," Gow said.

"He really needs a desktop computer in his office," said Gow, "because of what he has to do for us. He takes classes, and we have to set him up with a webcam, and ... he does his federal state reports."

The department asked the council to approve the purchase of a fork for the "backhoe and the Kubota" for the amount of $412.97. These forks will be interchangeable for the machines and help the department move pallets, equipment and materials at around 4,000 to 6,000 pounds. This purchase won't only help with time and money but promote safety for residents. If the city asked for outside help, this would be a liability, especially if someone was injured.

Other business

After reviewing and careful consideration, the city council approved the 2023 budgets for the water, street and sewer departments.

The city has approved Courtney Gilbert's application for a business license for Aunt C's Malt Shop. When Anderson inquired of the council, Blake responded: "Absolutely."

The city paid bills in the amount of $26,910.31.

It was reported that, this week, a council member and a police officer would review and judge this year's Southwest City's annual "Christmas Lights Contest." During the contest, they will browse the city, looking for the house with the best decorations and Christmas lights. The winners will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 20, with monetary prizes for first-, second- and third-place lighting displays.