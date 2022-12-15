Children Will Bring Message Of Hope

A dozen church kids will bring a message of hope and celebrate the heritage of a 117-year-old chapel originally built to be a haven for the community.

The event will enable church members to reach out to fellow neighbors, said Sims Corner Church Pastor Monty Muehlebach.

"The program this year is unlike anything I've heard before, and it's been very difficult for me not to yell it from the rooftops," Muehlebach said.

A group of children, ages 2 to 16, will present the unique program on Friday, Dec. 23, at SimsBerry Chapel, 101 State Highway 90. The event will begin with a free prime rib dinner, starting at 6 p.m., with the play to follow. Reservations are not required for the event, which is open to the public.

The pastor, who also owns and operates Cowboy Catering Company, sees serving good food as a way to reach people. He serves the community six times a year through various events.

Preparing enough food for free events can be challenging. How do you know if you'll serve 10 or 100?

Muehlebach relies on his experience to figure out how to prepare for a possible crowd of 185.

Mainly, he relies on a higher power.

"I'm just gonna buy a bunch and see what God does," he said.

Muehlebach started Sims Corner Church in 2016 and holds services in the building across the road from the chapel. The church hosts an annual Christmas dinner and play to honor the birth of Jesus Christ, he said.

"When we purchased the SimsBerry Chapel built in 1914, we have wanted to carry on that tradition," Muehlebach said. "We discovered the chapel was actually designed for plays and theatrical events."

The Sims and Berry families built the chapel after starting a church in 1905 in Granny's branch, he said.

The chapel can accommodate 100 people and seat 85 downstairs. The chapel is undergoing a restoration and upgrade. Muehlebach plans to rent the spot as a wedding destination starting sometime next year.

He sees the rich heritage of the chapel as a deeply rooted mission to reach out to others.

"We always hope to share and build up this community in Christ by letting the community know the church is here to help," he said. "We do so by creating events but also being a place that can help bring answers to real questions and real problems people face as individuals, families, and as a community," he said.

"God has a plan for this corner, and He has been working on it for 117 years," he said. "We are very happy and excited to continue His will for this church and this community," Muehlebach said.

"Please come and join us in celebration of the birth of our savior as we eat prime rib and hear a message of hope in the cross that will forever change your life," he said.