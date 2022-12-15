Bunker Hill was filled with 12 ladies working on projects and visiting on Thursday, Dec. 8. They held the monthly business meeting after lunch, planning for filling and delivering 20 Christmas stockings and baskets to individuals in the community who are alone. The baskets are handmade and can be used as centerpieces.

Ruth Baker was the winner of the Cars Raffle Quilt. Dayna Sumner shared finished quilt blocks the members are making to put in a drawing. Dee Dee Lewis shared a Cowboy Boot Christmas stocking, antique book, and basket she had made. Judy Rickett shared a beautiful quilt top she had finished. Donna Hobbs showed a Christmas basket she had made. Everyone shared what they would like for Christmas and, mostly, members would like to be with family and everyone to be in good health.

The devotional was from Rom. 12:2 and a reading from Joyce Meyer, "This is the Day." Ruth had a good saying, "Everyone is getting coal for Christmas -- let's hook up and have a BBQ."

The club will be making a donation to Shriners in memory of Mary Mifflin, Ruth Baker's friend.

Members would like to thank everyone for their support in buying Raffle quilt tickets, Lunch on Square, and attending the Quilt Show.

The Bunker Hill Quilt Club's regular meetings are at 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Bunker Hill Community Center, located at the junction of Route W and Highway 76, five miles north of Pineville or five miles east of Anderson. Everyone is welcome. The next meeting will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15, to complete the Christmas stockings and baskets for members of the community. The next business meeting will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12.