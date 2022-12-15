Big, Vocal Crowd Spurs Mustang Wrestlers

ANDERSON -- A large, vocal Mustang Arena crowd spurred McDonald County's Mustangs to two dominant wrestling victories in duals with Reeds Spring and Hillcrest on Thursday, Dec. 8.

McDonald County recorded a 72-6 win over Reeds Spring and a 71-12 decision against Hillcrest in front of bleachers filled with students who were excused from class to attend the duals as a reward for recording good grades and attendance.

"Anytime we get our student body behind these guys, it's just like having a 15th man participating in a weight class for us," McDonald County coach Josh Factor said with a big smile. "They definitely steer that energy and momentum to us. Anytime our guys and our ladies go out to wrestle, that crowd just gives us some added energy and gives the boost our wrestlers need to go out and compete."

The students provided the energy that helped the Mustangs turn in what their coach called "a solid performance" up and down the weight classes.

"We had some freshmen come in and do some good things," Factor said. "Robinson Yoshino had some nice takedowns in the dual against Reeds Spring, and Ayden Ball had a good performance with two pins on the day. It's a good thing when we get guys to step up like that. It just makes the team stronger. It was just a solid performance overall."

The Mustangs opened their dual against Reeds Spring with a forfeit win at 106 for Eberson Perez and a win at 113 by Yoshino over Mason Turner by fall at 1:07.

Reeds Spring's Shane Pearson notched a win at 120 over Paden Vance by fall at 0:31 before the Mustangs finished the dual with wins at 126 by Kaden Most over Konnor Davis by fall at 0:52; at 132 by Yeison Lopez-Duenas over Brody Bekebrede (SV-1 14-9); at 138 by Blaine Ortiz over Hunter Howe by fall at 0:45; at 144 by Ball over Logan Martin by fall at 0:34; at 150 by Levi Smith over Tyler McCracken by fall at 0:35; at 157 by Cross Spencer over Trace Haddock by fall at 0:38; and at 165 by Brady Bogart over Marshall Loftin (SV-1 10-8).

The Mustangs were awarded forfeit wins for Colter Vick at 175; Emmit Houston at 190; Samuel Murphy at 215; and Jayce Hitt at 285.

McDonald County 71,

Hillcrest 12

McDonald County opened with four forfeits at the outset of its match with Hillcrest, a 71-12 win for the Mustangs.

Eberson Perez picked up a win by forfeit at 106, as did Robinson Yoshino at 113; Paden Vance at 120; and Ethan Jones at 150.

The Mustangs picked up wins at 126 by Kaden Most over Diesel Shatto by fall at 4:46; 138 by Blaine Ortiz over Gavyn Walker by fall at 1:58; 144 by Ayden Ball over Claude Chalumba by fall at 2:22; 157 by Levi Smith over James Porter by fall at 0:52; 175 by Colter Vick over Levi Morris by fall at 1:47; 190 by Emmit Houston over Parker Hammons by fall at 0:35; 215 by Samuel Murphy over Myles Attyberry (TF 24-9 3:45); and 285 by Jayce Hitt over Andrew Neer by fall at 2:19.

Hillcrest's wins came at 132 by Sam Humphrey over Fahad Ali by fall at 0:41 and 165 by Isaac Hann over Brady Bogart by fall at 0:36.

Up Next

The Mustangs will wrestle in the K.C. Stampede Dec. 16-17 at Kansas City.